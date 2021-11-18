Nov. 5
• National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Tina Hadley, contract
Nov. 6
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Lacey Feltner, et al; debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Justin Miller, et al; debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Guy Longcrier, et al; debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chris Davidson, et al; debt collection
Nov. 8
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennifer Shuler, et al; debt collection
• Ford Motor Company v. Reagan Sizemore, et al; contract
• Deisy Dixon v. Lonnie Smallwood, et al; automobile
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Sierra Rain E. Ritter, property damage
• John Howard Ramsey v. Mary Belle Ramsey, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Billy Mabe, debt collection
Nov. 9
• Jessica Gilbert v. Darrell Benge, et al; automobile
• Donald Ray Maiden v. Elizabeth Ann Brogan, domestic and family
• Marie Stokes v. Moran Food, doing business as Save-A-Lot; premises liability
Nov. 10
• Capital One N.A. v. Joyce A. Thompson, debt collection
Nov. 11
• Tiffany Steele v. Jacob Steele, domestic and family
• Kirby Harris v. Brittney Cunningham, domestic and family
• Tanner Ray Bentley v. Jamilee Melissa Moore, domestic and family
