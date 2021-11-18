Sentinel logo

Nov. 5

• National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Tina Hadley, contract

Nov. 6

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Lacey Feltner, et al; debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Justin Miller, et al; debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Guy Longcrier, et al; debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chris Davidson, et al; debt collection

Nov. 8

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennifer Shuler, et al; debt collection

• Ford Motor Company v. Reagan Sizemore, et al; contract

• Deisy Dixon v. Lonnie Smallwood, et al; automobile

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Sierra Rain E. Ritter, property damage

• John Howard Ramsey v. Mary Belle Ramsey, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Billy Mabe, debt collection

Nov. 9

• Jessica Gilbert v. Darrell Benge, et al; automobile

• Donald Ray Maiden v. Elizabeth Ann Brogan, domestic and family

• Marie Stokes v. Moran Food, doing business as Save-A-Lot; premises liability

Nov. 10

• Capital One N.A. v. Joyce A. Thompson, debt collection

Nov. 11

• Tiffany Steele v. Jacob Steele, domestic and family

• Kirby Harris v. Brittney Cunningham, domestic and family

• Tanner Ray Bentley v. Jamilee Melissa Moore, domestic and family

