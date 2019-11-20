Nov. 8

• James Royce Phillips, et al v. Jeffrey Hampton, et al; domestic and family

• Eugenia Bores v. Angela Gibson, personal injury

• Jack Patton, et al v. Ruth Summer, et al; contract

Nov. 11

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Teresa Lynn Young, et al; foreclosure

• Victor Lee McHargue v. Cynthia Melissa McHargue, domestic and family

• Zarek Bledsoe v. Chelsey Smith Bledsoe, domestic and family

• Capital One Bank v. Melanie Howard, contract

• Midland Funding LLC v. Ron Chester, contract

• Theodore Morgan v. Melissa Morgan, domestic and family

• Austin Evans v. Laurel County Board of Education, et al; personal injury

Nov. 13

• Kelli Stegemoller v. NDS Real Estate Management LLC, personal injury

Nov. 14

• Kelly Lorraine Williams v. Kevin Dewayne Pennington, domestic and family

• Alpha Credit Corporation v. William Johnson, contract

• Keegan Meeks v. Root Insurance Company, contract

• Velocity Investments LLC v. Randall Cheek, et al; contract

• Benjamin Cole Sizemore v. Katherine Leigh Sizemore, domestic and family

Nov. 15

• Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Timothy J. Fox, personal injury

• Andrew Jay Cobb v. Natasha Renee Marcum, domestic and family • Michael Todd Campbell v. Stacy Lynn Campbell, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Shane Beach, contract

