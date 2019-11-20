Nov. 8
• James Royce Phillips, et al v. Jeffrey Hampton, et al; domestic and family
• Eugenia Bores v. Angela Gibson, personal injury
• Jack Patton, et al v. Ruth Summer, et al; contract
Nov. 11
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Teresa Lynn Young, et al; foreclosure
• Victor Lee McHargue v. Cynthia Melissa McHargue, domestic and family
• Zarek Bledsoe v. Chelsey Smith Bledsoe, domestic and family
• Capital One Bank v. Melanie Howard, contract
• Midland Funding LLC v. Ron Chester, contract
• Theodore Morgan v. Melissa Morgan, domestic and family
• Austin Evans v. Laurel County Board of Education, et al; personal injury
Nov. 13
• Kelli Stegemoller v. NDS Real Estate Management LLC, personal injury
Nov. 14
• Kelly Lorraine Williams v. Kevin Dewayne Pennington, domestic and family
• Alpha Credit Corporation v. William Johnson, contract
• Keegan Meeks v. Root Insurance Company, contract
• Velocity Investments LLC v. Randall Cheek, et al; contract
• Benjamin Cole Sizemore v. Katherine Leigh Sizemore, domestic and family
Nov. 15
• Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Timothy J. Fox, personal injury
• Andrew Jay Cobb v. Natasha Renee Marcum, domestic and family • Michael Todd Campbell v. Stacy Lynn Campbell, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Shane Beach, contract
