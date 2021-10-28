Oct. 1
• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. Edna Barrett, et al; contract
• Jerry Wayne Deaton v. Mary Louise Deaton, domestic and family
• T. Grider Properties Inc. v. Pioneer Cabins & Sheds LLC, contract
Oct. 3
• Hazel Enterprises LLC v. Mitchell Minton, et al; foreclosure
Oct. 4
• Justin Trey Bowling v. Cassandra Angela Bowling, domestic and family
• First Portfolio Ventures LLC v. Leah Renee Miller, contract
Oct. 5
• Roy Alan Darling v. Shayla Ann Darling, domestic and family
• Keith Briggs Jr. v. Candice R. Briggs, domestic and family
Oct. 6
• Jacob D. Neace v. Karrie Anne Neace, domestic and family
• Brittany Westerfield v. William Karr, domestic and family
• Tarrah Sherese Gay v. Adrian Sean Anthony Davis; domestic and family
• Citibank N.A. v. Felix A. Davis, contract
Oct. 7
• Foursight Capital LLC v. Billy Smith, other
Oct. 8
• Anthony James Nigliazzo v. Lindsey Kaye Nigliazzo, domestic and family
• Regina Lynn Gonzalez v. Robbie Wayne Gonzalez, domestic and family
Oct. 11
• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Campos Properties LLC, other
• Global Lending Services LLC v. Felicia Smith, contract
