Oct. 1

• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. Edna Barrett, et al; contract

• Jerry Wayne Deaton v. Mary Louise Deaton, domestic and family

• T. Grider Properties Inc. v. Pioneer Cabins & Sheds LLC, contract

Oct. 3

• Hazel Enterprises LLC v. Mitchell Minton, et al; foreclosure

Oct. 4

• Justin Trey Bowling v. Cassandra Angela Bowling, domestic and family

• First Portfolio Ventures LLC v. Leah Renee Miller, contract

Oct. 5

• Roy Alan Darling v. Shayla Ann Darling, domestic and family

• Keith Briggs Jr. v. Candice R. Briggs, domestic and family

Oct. 6

• Jacob D. Neace v. Karrie Anne Neace, domestic and family

• Brittany Westerfield v. William Karr, domestic and family

• Tarrah Sherese Gay v. Adrian Sean Anthony Davis; domestic and family

• Citibank N.A. v. Felix A. Davis, contract

Oct. 7

• Foursight Capital LLC v. Billy Smith, other

Oct. 8

• Anthony James Nigliazzo v. Lindsey Kaye Nigliazzo, domestic and family

• Regina Lynn Gonzalez v. Robbie Wayne Gonzalez, domestic and family

Oct. 11

• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Campos Properties LLC, other

• Global Lending Services LLC v. Felicia Smith, contract

