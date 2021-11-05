Sentinel logo

Oct. 13

• Rose Mary McKnight v. Gary Ray McKnight, domestic and family

• Kameron Dople v. Austin Dople, domestic and family

Oct. 14

• American Advisors Group v. Sharon Riley, et al; foreclosure

• Samantha Kilburn v. Michael Kilburn, domestic and family

• Shirley Skaggs v. Jimmy Mosley, domestic and family

Oct. 15

• Central Bank & Trust Co. v. Tevis Peterson, other

• Lavonda Davis v. Kevin Davis, domestic and family

Oct. 17

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Shane Hall, et al; debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Mary Senters, et al; debt collection

Oct. 18

• Louella Jean Jackson v. James Michael Jackson, domestic and family

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sonya Burkhart, debt collection

• Dustin Brown v. Brittany Lynn Brown, domestic and family

• Robert Langston v. Tincher-Williams Chevrolet Inc., other

Oct. 19

• James Stephen Gilbert v. Darnell Ward Brown, domestic and family

• Veronica Garner v. Kevin Edward Garner, domestic and family

• Mickey Hollin v. Norma Hollin, domestic and family

• Damian Roberts v, Casey Sawyers, domestic and family

Oct. 20

• Jerry White v. TA Operating LLC, et al; premises liability

• Natalie Kidwell, et al v. James Wagner, et al; fraud

• Crystal R. Smith v. Ralph J. Smith, domestic and family

• Lauren Elizabeth Morgan v. Destiny Vonda Lynn Tigue; domestic and family

Oct. 21

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Albert Moses, debt collection

• Dylan Frost v. Ruth Frost, domestic and family

• Lora Dungan v. Mark Lynn Dungan, domestic and family

• Kenneth Denver Saylor v. Deborah Saylor, domestic and family

• Barbara Dees, et al v. Lyman G. Fisher, et al; automobile case

