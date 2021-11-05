Oct. 13
• Rose Mary McKnight v. Gary Ray McKnight, domestic and family
• Kameron Dople v. Austin Dople, domestic and family
Oct. 14
• American Advisors Group v. Sharon Riley, et al; foreclosure
• Samantha Kilburn v. Michael Kilburn, domestic and family
• Shirley Skaggs v. Jimmy Mosley, domestic and family
Oct. 15
• Central Bank & Trust Co. v. Tevis Peterson, other
• Lavonda Davis v. Kevin Davis, domestic and family
Oct. 17
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Shane Hall, et al; debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Mary Senters, et al; debt collection
Oct. 18
• Louella Jean Jackson v. James Michael Jackson, domestic and family
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sonya Burkhart, debt collection
• Dustin Brown v. Brittany Lynn Brown, domestic and family
• Robert Langston v. Tincher-Williams Chevrolet Inc., other
Oct. 19
• James Stephen Gilbert v. Darnell Ward Brown, domestic and family
• Veronica Garner v. Kevin Edward Garner, domestic and family
• Mickey Hollin v. Norma Hollin, domestic and family
• Damian Roberts v, Casey Sawyers, domestic and family
Oct. 20
• Jerry White v. TA Operating LLC, et al; premises liability
• Natalie Kidwell, et al v. James Wagner, et al; fraud
• Crystal R. Smith v. Ralph J. Smith, domestic and family
• Lauren Elizabeth Morgan v. Destiny Vonda Lynn Tigue; domestic and family
Oct. 21
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Albert Moses, debt collection
• Dylan Frost v. Ruth Frost, domestic and family
• Lora Dungan v. Mark Lynn Dungan, domestic and family
• Kenneth Denver Saylor v. Deborah Saylor, domestic and family
• Barbara Dees, et al v. Lyman G. Fisher, et al; automobile case
