Oct. 15
• Synchrony Bank v. Michael Jordan, contract
• Discover Bank v. Mary G. Odom, contract
• Discover Bank v. Philip S. Lawson, contract
• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. K&M Enterprises of London, et al.; property rights
• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Spiro, LLC, et al.; property rights
• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Hometown Bank of Corbin Inc., et al; property rights
Oct. 16
• US Bank National Association v. Michael Holt, contract
• Lacey Michelle Mullins v. Sean Dale Mullins, domestic and family
• Discover BAnk v. Ruby Hernandez, other
• Jeanea Fishback v. Taylor Made Home Center LLC, property damage
Oct. 17
• Angela Atkins v. Freeman Morrison, property damage
Oct. 20
• Nicholas Day v. Torri B. Day, domestic and family
• Michelle Loughran v. Jerry Loughran, domestic and family
• First Portfolio Ventures 1, LLC v. William J. Wright, contract
• First Portfolio Ventures 1, LLC v. Joshua D. Smith, contract
• Russell Crawford, et al. v. State Farm Mutual Insurance Company, personal injury
• Bank of America N.A. v. Harriet B. Hurd, contract
Oct. 21
• Dale Swafford as executrix of estate of Ray Swafford v. Laurel Housing Inc. (AKA Laurel Heights Nursing Home), personal injury
• Commonwealth CD Fund LLC v. Rebecca Lee Whittemore, foreclosure
• Bank of America N.C. v. Nannie M. Hensley, contract
• Benjamin David Nantz v. Leslie Nantz, domestic and family
• Commonwealth CD Fund LLC v. Pamela M. Osborne-Hoskins, foreclosure
• Jesse Parker v. Brittany Parker, domestic and family
• Leah Karell Baker v. Patrick Wayne Baker, domestic and family
Oct. 23
• Williamsburg Assurance Corporation v. Jennifer Patton, contract
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Denise Rush, contract
Oct. 24
• Andrew Lloyd Hazlett v. Jennifer Nicole Smith, et al., domestic and family
Oct. 26
• Tyler Chase Hadley v. Shayla Darling, domestic and family
Oct. 27
• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Sallie Davidson Properties LLC, property rights
• Tyler Fries v. Rachel McFadden, domestic and family
• Mary Jackson v. Jason Turner Jr., domestic and family
• Michael Lynn Gregory v. Debra Kay McQueen Gregory, domestic and family
Oct. 28
• Samuel Smith v. Tonya Smith, domestic and family
• Flagship Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Erin Darnell, contract
• Joyce I. Brown v. Bailus Brown, domestic and family
• Kayla L. Davidson v. Matthew S. Hoover, domestic and family
• Luxmee Properties LLC v. Sara Beth Parman, et al., contract
• Whitney Paige Bowling v. Rocco Tester Bowling, domestic and family
• Michael Moore v. Amy Lynn Moore, domestic and family
• UK Federal Credit Union v. Derrick Butler, et al., contract
