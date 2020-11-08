Oct. 15

• Synchrony Bank v. Michael Jordan, contract

• Discover Bank v. Mary G. Odom, contract

• Discover Bank v. Philip S. Lawson, contract

• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. K&M Enterprises of London, et al.; property rights

• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Spiro, LLC, et al.; property rights

• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Hometown Bank of Corbin Inc., et al; property rights

Oct. 16

• US Bank National Association v. Michael Holt, contract

• Lacey Michelle Mullins v. Sean Dale Mullins, domestic and family

• Discover BAnk v. Ruby Hernandez, other

• Jeanea Fishback v. Taylor Made Home Center LLC, property damage

Oct. 17

• Angela Atkins v. Freeman Morrison, property damage

Oct. 20

• Nicholas Day v. Torri B. Day, domestic and family

• Michelle Loughran v. Jerry Loughran, domestic and family

• First Portfolio Ventures 1, LLC v. William J. Wright, contract

• First Portfolio Ventures 1, LLC v. Joshua D. Smith, contract

• Russell Crawford, et al. v. State Farm Mutual Insurance Company, personal injury

• Bank of America N.A. v. Harriet B. Hurd, contract

Oct. 21

• Dale Swafford as executrix of estate of Ray Swafford v. Laurel Housing Inc. (AKA Laurel Heights Nursing Home), personal injury

• Commonwealth CD Fund LLC v. Rebecca Lee Whittemore, foreclosure

• Bank of America N.C. v. Nannie M. Hensley, contract

• Benjamin David Nantz v. Leslie Nantz, domestic and family

• Commonwealth CD Fund LLC v. Pamela M. Osborne-Hoskins, foreclosure

• Jesse Parker v. Brittany Parker, domestic and family

• Leah Karell Baker v. Patrick Wayne Baker, domestic and family

Oct. 23

• Williamsburg Assurance Corporation v. Jennifer Patton, contract

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Denise Rush, contract

Oct. 24

• Andrew Lloyd Hazlett v. Jennifer Nicole Smith, et al., domestic and family

Oct. 26

• Tyler Chase Hadley v. Shayla Darling, domestic and family

Oct. 27

• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Sallie Davidson Properties LLC, property rights

• Tyler Fries v. Rachel McFadden, domestic and family

• Mary Jackson v. Jason Turner Jr., domestic and family

• Michael Lynn Gregory v. Debra Kay McQueen Gregory, domestic and family

Oct. 28

• Samuel Smith v. Tonya Smith, domestic and family

• Flagship Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Erin Darnell, contract

• Joyce I. Brown v. Bailus Brown, domestic and family

• Kayla L. Davidson v. Matthew S. Hoover, domestic and family

• Luxmee Properties LLC v. Sara Beth Parman, et al., contract

• Whitney Paige Bowling v. Rocco Tester Bowling, domestic and family

• Michael Moore v. Amy Lynn Moore, domestic and family

• UK Federal Credit Union v. Derrick Butler, et al., contract

