Sentinel logo

Oct. 22

• Bank of America N.A. v. Robert W. Dyche, debt collection

• Bank of America N.A. v. Stephen Fullington, debt collection

• Billy Chaney v. Jacob R. Fischer Jr., et al; other

Oct. 25

Arthur Monhollen v. General Motors LLC, product liability

• Melissa Sue White v. Dusty Lee White, domestic and family

• Tonya Osborne v. Shane E. C. Douglas Salyers, domestic and family

• Ronnie James v. Speedway LLC, other

• Discover Bank v. Shirley Mattingly, contract

• Lexie Adrianna Wilson v. Austin Andrew Traynor, domestic and family

• Amanda Marie Rarick v. Aaron Dean Rarick, domestic and family

• Travis Wayne Beckner v. Patricia Beckner, domestic and family

Oct. 26

• Rebecca Day, et al v. Walter Pennington III, et al; domestic and family

• Jennifer Ann Graham v. Robert Russell Graham, domestic and family

• Whitney Breann Sowders v. Andrew Sowders, domestic and family

• Kacey Nicole Mathews v. Jonathan Ryan Mathews, domestic and family

• Citibank N.A. v. Christie Combs, debt collection

• SAC Finance Inc. v. James B. King, domestic and family

Oct. 28

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Joseph Sizemore, contract

• Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Charlotte Gail Wilson, debt collection

• Velocity Investments LLC v. Gregery A. Grimes, debt collection

• Charles Brandon Hatton v. Patricia Ann Gregory, domestic and family

• Tacha Buttery v. James Russell Marcum, domestic and family

• Angela Riley v. Willard Jay Riley, domestic and family

• Devon Renee Cockrell v. Timothy Edward Cockrell, domestic and family

Oct. 29

• Shannon D. Gray v. Ricky Ledford, et al; other

Nov. 1

• Hayden Kilbourne v. Kayleigh Hicks, domestic and family

• Jessica Denise Lois Ann Wells v. Joshua Cheyenne Wells, domestic and family

Nov. 2

• Crown Asset Management LLC v. Bobby N. Bundy, debt collection

• Hailey Marie Murray v. Anthony William Murray, domestic and family

• Verna Anderson v. Larry Anderson, domestic and family

• Rocket Mortgage LLC, formerly known as Quicken Loans v. Shane W. Brock, foreclosure

Nov. 3

• Crown Asset Management LLC v. Kelsay D. Hedger, debt collection

• Stacey Elwood v. Austin Lucas, domestic and family

• Rodney Ray v. Amanda Ray, domestic and family

• Darla D. Johnson v. Colvin F. Johnson, domestic and family

Nov. 4

• National Collegiate Student Lab Trust v. Tina Hadley, contract

• Pauline Howard v. Sherman Howard, domestic and family

• Delmore Perkins v. Katherine Moore, domestic and family

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you