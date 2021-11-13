Oct. 22
• Bank of America N.A. v. Robert W. Dyche, debt collection
• Bank of America N.A. v. Stephen Fullington, debt collection
• Billy Chaney v. Jacob R. Fischer Jr., et al; other
Oct. 25
• Arthur Monhollen v. General Motors LLC, product liability
• Melissa Sue White v. Dusty Lee White, domestic and family
• Tonya Osborne v. Shane E. C. Douglas Salyers, domestic and family
• Ronnie James v. Speedway LLC, other
• Discover Bank v. Shirley Mattingly, contract
• Lexie Adrianna Wilson v. Austin Andrew Traynor, domestic and family
• Amanda Marie Rarick v. Aaron Dean Rarick, domestic and family
• Travis Wayne Beckner v. Patricia Beckner, domestic and family
Oct. 26
• Rebecca Day, et al v. Walter Pennington III, et al; domestic and family
• Jennifer Ann Graham v. Robert Russell Graham, domestic and family
• Whitney Breann Sowders v. Andrew Sowders, domestic and family
• Kacey Nicole Mathews v. Jonathan Ryan Mathews, domestic and family
• Citibank N.A. v. Christie Combs, debt collection
• SAC Finance Inc. v. James B. King, domestic and family
Oct. 28
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Joseph Sizemore, contract
• Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Charlotte Gail Wilson, debt collection
• Velocity Investments LLC v. Gregery A. Grimes, debt collection
• Charles Brandon Hatton v. Patricia Ann Gregory, domestic and family
• Tacha Buttery v. James Russell Marcum, domestic and family
• Angela Riley v. Willard Jay Riley, domestic and family
• Devon Renee Cockrell v. Timothy Edward Cockrell, domestic and family
Oct. 29
• Shannon D. Gray v. Ricky Ledford, et al; other
Nov. 1
• Hayden Kilbourne v. Kayleigh Hicks, domestic and family
• Jessica Denise Lois Ann Wells v. Joshua Cheyenne Wells, domestic and family
Nov. 2
• Crown Asset Management LLC v. Bobby N. Bundy, debt collection
• Hailey Marie Murray v. Anthony William Murray, domestic and family
• Verna Anderson v. Larry Anderson, domestic and family
• Rocket Mortgage LLC, formerly known as Quicken Loans v. Shane W. Brock, foreclosure
Nov. 3
• Crown Asset Management LLC v. Kelsay D. Hedger, debt collection
• Stacey Elwood v. Austin Lucas, domestic and family
• Rodney Ray v. Amanda Ray, domestic and family
• Darla D. Johnson v. Colvin F. Johnson, domestic and family
Nov. 4
• National Collegiate Student Lab Trust v. Tina Hadley, contract
• Pauline Howard v. Sherman Howard, domestic and family
• Delmore Perkins v. Katherine Moore, domestic and family
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.