Oct. 30
• Community Trust Bank v. Marvin Chris Jones, contract
• Synchrony Bank v. Jeremy Walters, contract
• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Willis Cunnagin, et al; property rights
• Tina Lynn Bostick v. Aaron Brandon Bostick, domestic and family
• AARIV International Solutions LLC v. Kevin Cole Lyall, et al; foreclosure
Nov. 2
• J.G. Wentworth Originations v. N. Garrison, property rights
• Emily Suzanne Burkhart v. Travis Trey Burkhart, domestic and family
Nov. 3
• Citibank N.A. v. Mikel G. Harrison, contract
Nov. 4
• Gregory Wayne Engle v. Ashley Marie Williams, also known as Parsley; contract
• The Bailey Company Inc. v. Russell Robertson, doing business as Cumberland Truss, contract
