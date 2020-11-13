Oct. 30

• Community Trust Bank v. Marvin Chris Jones, contract

• Synchrony Bank v. Jeremy Walters, contract

• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Willis Cunnagin, et al; property rights

• Tina Lynn Bostick v. Aaron Brandon Bostick, domestic and family

• AARIV International Solutions LLC v. Kevin Cole Lyall, et al; foreclosure

Nov. 2

• J.G. Wentworth Originations v. N. Garrison, property rights

• Emily Suzanne Burkhart v. Travis Trey Burkhart, domestic and family

Nov. 3

• Citibank N.A. v. Mikel G. Harrison, contract

Nov. 4

• Gregory Wayne Engle v. Ashley Marie Williams, also known as Parsley; contract

• The Bailey Company Inc. v. Russell Robertson, doing business as Cumberland Truss, contract

