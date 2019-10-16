Oct. 7
• Blake Freeman, et al v. Stephen Williams, et al; personal injury
• Wesley Lukas Eversole v. Victoria Lashae Lynn Eversole, domestic and family
Oct. 8
• Synchrony Bank v. Linette McPhetridge, contract
• PNC Bank National Association v. Jeffrey Lewis, et al; property rights
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company ASO Louise Gray v. John Houser, property damage
Oct. 9
• Gilbert Combs v. Terri Lynn Combs, domestic and family
• William Burke v. Debora Burke, domestic and family
Oct. 10
• Discover Bank v. Buddy Thompson, contract
• Courtney Jennings v. Kurt Eddington, personal injury
• Judy Bailey v. Vince Eversole, contract
• Gary Elliott v. G C Partners LLC, et al; contract
Oct. 11
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Joshua McCulley, et al; contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Debra Thornton, et al; contract
• Mortgage Research Center LLC v. Carol M. Tinsley, foreclosure
• Discover Bank v. Velma L. Boswell, contract
• Thomas Bailey v. Elizabeth Bailey, domestic and family
• Holland "Holly" Tapscott v. Doug Bennett, contract
