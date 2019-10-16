Oct. 7

• Blake Freeman, et al v. Stephen Williams, et al; personal injury

• Wesley Lukas Eversole v. Victoria Lashae Lynn Eversole, domestic and family

Oct. 8

• Synchrony Bank v. Linette McPhetridge, contract

• PNC Bank National Association v. Jeffrey Lewis, et al; property rights

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company ASO Louise Gray v. John Houser, property damage

Oct. 9

• Gilbert Combs v. Terri Lynn Combs, domestic and family

• William Burke v. Debora Burke, domestic and family

Oct. 10

• Discover Bank v. Buddy Thompson, contract

• Courtney Jennings v. Kurt Eddington, personal injury

• Judy Bailey v. Vince Eversole, contract

• Gary Elliott v. G C Partners LLC, et al; contract

Oct. 11

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Joshua McCulley, et al; contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Debra Thornton, et al; contract

• Mortgage Research Center LLC v. Carol M. Tinsley, foreclosure

• Discover Bank v. Velma L. Boswell, contract

• Thomas Bailey v. Elizabeth Bailey, domestic and family

• Holland "Holly" Tapscott v. Doug Bennett, contract

