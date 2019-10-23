Oct. 14
• Montana Skye Adkins v. Preston Lee Lucas, domestic and family
• Richard Darrell Overbey, et al v. Tammy Ann Overbey, domestic and family
• Kimberly Hargis v. Brandon Hargis, domestic and family
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Donald E. Atkins, contract
• Kandy Sutton v. Kim Ryser House, property rights
• Christopher K. R. Andrews v. Citlay Y. Barrios, domestic and family
Oct. 15
• Ernest Donald Karr v. Sebrina Carr, domestic and family
• Frances Denise Benge v. Kaylyan M. Stewart, et al; personal injury
• April Renee Miller v. Adam James Miller, domestic and family
• Charles Wren v. Teresa Wren, domestic and family
Oct. 16
• Fifth Third Bank v. Ralph D. Spurlock, et al; foreclosure
• The Bank of New York Mellon v. Betty Phillips, et al; foreclosure • Amanda Callahan v. Bradley Callahan, domestic and family
• Katrina Marie Rush v. Gary Lee Rush, domestic and family
Oct. 17
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Sonny J. Grubb, contract
• Joshua Riley v. Jennifer Reilly, domestic and family
Oct. 18
• Discover Bank v. Bella J. Adams, contract
