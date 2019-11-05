Oct. 21

• Ronda Gaye Engle v. David Wesley Engle, domestic and family

• Mariner Finance LLC/London v. Walter Bowling, contact

• Brenda Bailey v. TDS Restaurants Inc., et al; personal injury

• Ditech Financial LLC v. Donna Joyce Roberts, also known as (aka) Donna Joyce Van, foreclosure

• Nationwide Mortgage LLC, doing business as (D/B/A) Mr. Cooper v. Linda Wayne Reep as heir

Oct. 23

• Philadelphia Insurance Companies v. Travis Karr, property damage

• Bank of America N.A. v. Michael A. Pawula, contract

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Summer S. Berry, personal injury

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jennifer Oakes, personal injury

• Christoper Bryon Gibson v. Carrie Jean Huffman, domestic and family

Oct. 24

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Justin Campbell, personal injury

• Bridgette Bowling v. Miranda Harrison, et al; personal injury

• Ashley Laura Jackson v. Sara Ann Robinson, domestic and family

Oct. 25

• Christopher Goodin v. Jessica Elizabeth Dean, domestic and family

• Mid-South Capital Partners LP v. Unknown heirs of James and Helen Patrick, foreclosure

• Joseph Aaron Browning v. Rebecca Allen Browning, domestic and family

• Ally Bank v. Consondra Loughran, contract

• Bronco Excavating inc. v. Lanny Rush, et al; contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Deborah Martin, et al; contract

• First Tennessee Bank v. Michael Calvin King, contract

• Angela Nicole Buttrey v. Willie Ray Buttrey, domestic and family

• Jonathan Smallwood v. Servpro of Pulaski and Laurel Counties, property damage

Oct. 29

• Doris Bledsoe v. Roger D. Bledsoe, domestic and family

• Christy Murphy v. Jason Murphy, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v . Charles Thompson, et al; contract

• Wood Finance Inc. DBA Premier Acceptance v. Nathan Coffey, contract

• Westlake Services DBA Westlake Finance v. Douglas Roark, et al; contract

• Kimberly Ann Sevier v. Wayne Allen Sevier, domestic and family

• Clifford Sams v. Brandon L. Barnes, personal injury

Oct. 30

• Robert Dewayne Johnson, et al v. Clarence L. Carney, et al; contract

• Central Bank & Trust Co. v. Bucky Hobbs, contract

• Terry Gabbard, et al v. Estate of Jessie M. McWilliams, deceased; other

• Robin Tasker v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Company, personal injury

• Kimberly Ann Feltner v. Joshua Dean Feltner, domestic and family

• Autovest L.L.C. v. Richard Carpenter, contract

Oct. 31

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance inc. v. Ezekiel Nolan, et al; foreclosure

• Achusnet Company v. Mike Kissel Jr., contract

• Tara M. Beckner v. Daniel D. Beckner, domestic and family

• State Farm Fire & Casualty Company v. Matthew D. Deaton, property damage

• Michelle Lynn Savage v. Stacy O'Brien Savage, domestic and family

