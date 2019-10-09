Sept. 23

• Capital One Bank v. Jewell D. Cook, contract

• Katrina Sashay Turner v. Scott Len Turner, domestic and family

• Bertha Mathis v. Speedway LLC, personal injury

• Meghann Marie Russell v. Daniel Russell, domestic and family

• Dallas Justice Hall v. Alyssa Kinard, domestic and family

• Tom Sickle v. Pakam Inc., et al; personal injury

Sept. 24

• William Roy Lewis Jr. v. Janet Lee Lewis, domestic and family

• Courtney Mays v. William Hoskins, domestic and family

• Paul Holt, et al v. David C. Adams, et al; contract

Sept. 25

• Regina Blansett v. Ruben Blansett, domestic and family

• Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Derric LaMarbe, contract

• Bobbie Sue Louise Hubbard v. Jeremy Quinton Hubbard, domestic and family

• John Costa v. Comerica Bank, contract

• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as trustee v. unknown heirs of Willie Bolton, et al; foreclosure

• Joshua Gray v. Shannon Williams, domestic and family

Sept. 26

• Tiffany Jo Wright v. Jessie James Blanton, domestic and family

• Melissa Ann Baker v. John Baker, domestic and family

• Citibank N.A. v. Mae E. Lorman, contract

• Joe F. Scalf III v. Linda K. Scalf, domestic and family

• Reva Brown v. Robert James Brown, domestic and family

Sept. 27

• Melissa Sue Fredericks v. James Christopher Fredericks, domestic and family

• Eva Taylor Sizemore v. Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P., personal injury

Sept. 28

• LVNV Funding LLC v. Douglas Huff, contract

Sept. 30

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Williard S. Bunch, property damage

• Vernie Mae Sharp v. Brianna Gaunce, domestic and family

• Disability Representative Services Inc. v. Laversa Cawood, contract

• Vanderbilt Mortgage Inc. v. Marcella Hensley, contract

• Jason Ryan Beavers, et al v. Combs & Mills Construction LLC, contract

Oct. 1

• Whitney Diane Johnson v. Jordan Matthew Johnson, domestic and family

• Jane Smith v. Saint Joseph Health System Inc., et al; other

• Elizabeth Elliott v. Stanley Wilson, et al; contract

• Anthony DeCarlo v. Boaz Resources LLC, et al; contract

• Larry Reynolds v. Alden Resources LLC, contract

• Tiffany Renee Thomas v. Alex Wayne Thomas, contract

Oct. 2

• Michael Nelson Jones v. Rebecca Rose Jones, domestic and family

• Edward Boswell, et al v. Darian Carpenter, personal injury

• Richard Tyler Falconberry, et al . v. Brianna Falconberry, domestic and family

• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Donald McFadden, foreclosure

• Charlissa Harris v. Deandra L. King, et al; personal injury

• Peggy Pennington, et al v. B. Thorpe, personal injury

Oct. 3

• Bank of America, N.A. v. Linda Carole Gregory, contract

Oct. 4

• Cavalry SPV 1 LLC v. Otis D. Mullins, contract

• Capital One Bank v. Sondra K. King, contract

• Ally Bank v. Marie Lewis, contract

• Tony Herron, et al v. Stephen Cessna, et al; property rights

• Midland Funding LLC v. Lonnie Sheffield, contract

• Janet Philpot v. Walmart Inc., personal injury

