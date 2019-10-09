Sept. 23
• Capital One Bank v. Jewell D. Cook, contract
• Katrina Sashay Turner v. Scott Len Turner, domestic and family
• Bertha Mathis v. Speedway LLC, personal injury
• Meghann Marie Russell v. Daniel Russell, domestic and family
• Dallas Justice Hall v. Alyssa Kinard, domestic and family
• Tom Sickle v. Pakam Inc., et al; personal injury
Sept. 24
• William Roy Lewis Jr. v. Janet Lee Lewis, domestic and family
• Courtney Mays v. William Hoskins, domestic and family
• Paul Holt, et al v. David C. Adams, et al; contract
Sept. 25
• Regina Blansett v. Ruben Blansett, domestic and family
• Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Derric LaMarbe, contract
• Bobbie Sue Louise Hubbard v. Jeremy Quinton Hubbard, domestic and family
• John Costa v. Comerica Bank, contract
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as trustee v. unknown heirs of Willie Bolton, et al; foreclosure
• Joshua Gray v. Shannon Williams, domestic and family
Sept. 26
• Tiffany Jo Wright v. Jessie James Blanton, domestic and family
• Melissa Ann Baker v. John Baker, domestic and family
• Citibank N.A. v. Mae E. Lorman, contract
• Joe F. Scalf III v. Linda K. Scalf, domestic and family
• Reva Brown v. Robert James Brown, domestic and family
Sept. 27
• Melissa Sue Fredericks v. James Christopher Fredericks, domestic and family
• Eva Taylor Sizemore v. Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P., personal injury
Sept. 28
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Douglas Huff, contract
Sept. 30
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Williard S. Bunch, property damage
• Vernie Mae Sharp v. Brianna Gaunce, domestic and family
• Disability Representative Services Inc. v. Laversa Cawood, contract
• Vanderbilt Mortgage Inc. v. Marcella Hensley, contract
• Jason Ryan Beavers, et al v. Combs & Mills Construction LLC, contract
Oct. 1
• Whitney Diane Johnson v. Jordan Matthew Johnson, domestic and family
• Jane Smith v. Saint Joseph Health System Inc., et al; other
• Elizabeth Elliott v. Stanley Wilson, et al; contract
• Anthony DeCarlo v. Boaz Resources LLC, et al; contract
• Larry Reynolds v. Alden Resources LLC, contract
• Tiffany Renee Thomas v. Alex Wayne Thomas, contract
Oct. 2
• Michael Nelson Jones v. Rebecca Rose Jones, domestic and family
• Edward Boswell, et al v. Darian Carpenter, personal injury
• Richard Tyler Falconberry, et al . v. Brianna Falconberry, domestic and family
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v. Donald McFadden, foreclosure
• Charlissa Harris v. Deandra L. King, et al; personal injury
• Peggy Pennington, et al v. B. Thorpe, personal injury
Oct. 3
• Bank of America, N.A. v. Linda Carole Gregory, contract
• Bank of America, N.A. v. Linda Carole Gregory, contract
Oct. 4
• Cavalry SPV 1 LLC v. Otis D. Mullins, contract
• Capital One Bank v. Sondra K. King, contract
• Ally Bank v. Marie Lewis, contract
• Tony Herron, et al v. Stephen Cessna, et al; property rights
• Midland Funding LLC v. Lonnie Sheffield, contract
• Janet Philpot v. Walmart Inc., personal injury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.