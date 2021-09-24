Sentinel logo

Sept. 1

• Aaron Lockaby v. Cherri Lockaby, domestic and family

• Carolyn Foister, et al v. Jake N. Lay, et al; personal injury

• Dollie Taylor v. Circle C Trucks & Equipment LLC; contract

• Ryan White v. Laura Elizabeth White, domestic and family

• Peggy Jane Poster v. Clarence Elroy Poster, domestic and family

Sept. 3

• Austin Vergne v. Kaeley Vergne, domestic and family

• Brandy R. Lackey v. Jason C. Lackey, domestic and family

• Capital One N.A. v. Roy Wells, contract

Sept. 7

• Steven Davis, et al v. Christina Moore, et al; domestic and family

Sept. 8

• Kaeley Bush v. Chandler Cawood, et al; other

• Connie Lunsford v. Saint Joseph Health System Inc.; other

• Sept. 9

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Janice H. Huff, contract

• Michael David Stubblefield v. Keyla Lashae Stubblefield, domestic and family

• Dale Theodore Shannon III v. Shannon Renee Smith, property rights

Sept. 10

• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust v. Bethel Apostolistic Church, foreclosure

Sept. 13

• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Kory Morgan Hurt, collection

Sept. 14

• American Advisors Group v. Unknown Heirs of Mary S. Eversole, collection

• Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Paula Farler, collection

Sept. 15

• Stephanie Burkhart v. James Wayne Burkhart, domestic and family

• Kenneth Martin v. Dale Absher, M.D., et al; medical malpractice

• Commercial Bank v. Johnny Shoupe, et al; foreclosure

Sept. 16

• David Bryant v. Patricia Bryant, domestic and family

