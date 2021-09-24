Sept. 1
• Aaron Lockaby v. Cherri Lockaby, domestic and family
• Carolyn Foister, et al v. Jake N. Lay, et al; personal injury
• Dollie Taylor v. Circle C Trucks & Equipment LLC; contract
• Ryan White v. Laura Elizabeth White, domestic and family
• Peggy Jane Poster v. Clarence Elroy Poster, domestic and family
Sept. 3
• Austin Vergne v. Kaeley Vergne, domestic and family
• Brandy R. Lackey v. Jason C. Lackey, domestic and family
• Capital One N.A. v. Roy Wells, contract
Sept. 7
• Steven Davis, et al v. Christina Moore, et al; domestic and family
Sept. 8
• Kaeley Bush v. Chandler Cawood, et al; other
• Connie Lunsford v. Saint Joseph Health System Inc.; other
• Sept. 9
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Janice H. Huff, contract
• Michael David Stubblefield v. Keyla Lashae Stubblefield, domestic and family
• Dale Theodore Shannon III v. Shannon Renee Smith, property rights
Sept. 10
• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust v. Bethel Apostolistic Church, foreclosure
Sept. 13
• Credit Acceptance Corp v. Kory Morgan Hurt, collection
Sept. 14
• American Advisors Group v. Unknown Heirs of Mary S. Eversole, collection
• Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Paula Farler, collection
Sept. 15
• Stephanie Burkhart v. James Wayne Burkhart, domestic and family
• Kenneth Martin v. Dale Absher, M.D., et al; medical malpractice
• Commercial Bank v. Johnny Shoupe, et al; foreclosure
Sept. 16
• David Bryant v. Patricia Bryant, domestic and family
