Sept. 17

• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. W. Prewitt, other

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tracy Stacy, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jeff Sexton, contract

Sept. 19

• Helen Humfleet v. Carolyn Sue Hamm, et al; property rights

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Alyssa Cummins, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. R. J. Mathis, et al; contract

• Herman House v. Rebecca Hunt, automobile accident

• William Rice v. Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.; automobile accident

• Keith Sizemore v. Andrea Marie Adams, domestic and family

Sept. 21

• Burnett Estates LLC v. Charlotte Collins, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Laura Parsley, contract

• Melissa Roberts v. Eric Roberts, domestic and family

Sept. 22

• Ruth Ann Black v. Willis Lee Black, domestic and family

• Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Ryan Jeremy Williams, contract

• Billie Jones v. Kathy Jones, domestic and family

• Robert Joe Ledington v. Sandra Jill Ledington, domestic and family

• Kailyn Hale v. Jeff Hale, domestic and family

• Brandon Gentry v. Lindsay Gentry, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Gene F. Williams, contract

Sept. 23

• Cody Allen Smith v. Kayla Lewis, domestic and family

• Michelle Cope v. Jacob Aaron Cope, domestic and family

• Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Tabitha Napier, contract

• Kasondra Leann Perry v. Terrell Joseph Perry, domestic and family

• Krysten House v. William Matthew House, domestic and family

• Allison Gray v. John Taulby Gray, domestic and family

Sept. 24

• Brandy Alsip v. Brent Alsip, domestic and family

• William Rodgerson v. Samantha Ray, domestic and family

Sept. 27

• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Smith Global LLC; property rights

• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Regency Cinema Seven Inc., property rights

• Capital One v. Tammy Napier, contract

• Barry Lockard v. Tammy Michelle Lockard, domestic and family

• Brenda Engle v. Walmart Stores East, Limited Partnership; personal injury

• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Riptides LLC, et al; contract

• Buffy Evans v. Michael Evans, domestic and family

• Robert Timothy Bell v. Landon Adam Lynch, domestic and family

• Patrick Bowen v. Elizabeth Saunders, other

• Sondra Faye Myers v. Jeffrey Paul Myers, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Carmen Harris, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. James McVey, contract

Sept. 29

Lisa K. Parman v. Matthew J. Cupp, automobile accident

• Lucinda Crump v. Charles Crump, domestic and family

• Ronnie Henson, et al v. Kacey Gray, et al; domestic and family

• Carol Garrison v. John C. Garrison, domestic and family

• Velocity Investments LLC v. Rita Smith, et al; contract

Sept. 30

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Sharon W. Collins, contract

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Unknown Defendants and James Jason Barton, automobile accident

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Brittany Bowling, et al; contract

