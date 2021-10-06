Sept. 17
• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. W. Prewitt, other
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tracy Stacy, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jeff Sexton, contract
Sept. 19
• Helen Humfleet v. Carolyn Sue Hamm, et al; property rights
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Alyssa Cummins, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. R. J. Mathis, et al; contract
• Herman House v. Rebecca Hunt, automobile accident
• William Rice v. Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.; automobile accident
• Keith Sizemore v. Andrea Marie Adams, domestic and family
Sept. 21
• Burnett Estates LLC v. Charlotte Collins, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Laura Parsley, contract
• Melissa Roberts v. Eric Roberts, domestic and family
Sept. 22
• Ruth Ann Black v. Willis Lee Black, domestic and family
• Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Ryan Jeremy Williams, contract
• Billie Jones v. Kathy Jones, domestic and family
• Robert Joe Ledington v. Sandra Jill Ledington, domestic and family
• Kailyn Hale v. Jeff Hale, domestic and family
• Brandon Gentry v. Lindsay Gentry, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Gene F. Williams, contract
Sept. 23
• Cody Allen Smith v. Kayla Lewis, domestic and family
• Michelle Cope v. Jacob Aaron Cope, domestic and family
• Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Tabitha Napier, contract
• Kasondra Leann Perry v. Terrell Joseph Perry, domestic and family
• Krysten House v. William Matthew House, domestic and family
• Allison Gray v. John Taulby Gray, domestic and family
Sept. 24
• Brandy Alsip v. Brent Alsip, domestic and family
• William Rodgerson v. Samantha Ray, domestic and family
Sept. 27
• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Smith Global LLC; property rights
• Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet v. Regency Cinema Seven Inc., property rights
• Capital One v. Tammy Napier, contract
• Barry Lockard v. Tammy Michelle Lockard, domestic and family
• Brenda Engle v. Walmart Stores East, Limited Partnership; personal injury
• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Riptides LLC, et al; contract
• Buffy Evans v. Michael Evans, domestic and family
• Robert Timothy Bell v. Landon Adam Lynch, domestic and family
• Patrick Bowen v. Elizabeth Saunders, other
• Sondra Faye Myers v. Jeffrey Paul Myers, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Carmen Harris, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. James McVey, contract
Sept. 29
• Lisa K. Parman v. Matthew J. Cupp, automobile accident
• Lucinda Crump v. Charles Crump, domestic and family
• Ronnie Henson, et al v. Kacey Gray, et al; domestic and family
• Carol Garrison v. John C. Garrison, domestic and family
• Velocity Investments LLC v. Rita Smith, et al; contract
Sept. 30
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Sharon W. Collins, contract
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Unknown Defendants and James Jason Barton, automobile accident
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Brittany Bowling, et al; contract
