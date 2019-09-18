Sept. 7

• Coastal Credit LLC v. Dawn Marie Garcia, contract

Sept. 9

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Selena May Perez, property damage

• Community Medical Associates v. Shannon Wynne, contract

• Edna Katherine Murphy v. James Garland Murphy, domestic and family

• Matthew Saylor et al v. Kendra L. Romaker, domestic and family

Sept. 10

• Angelica Witt v. Dennis Witt, domestic and family

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Ivan Reed, et al; foreclosure

• Leon Vincent Gudel Jr. v. Elaine Adams, domestic and family

• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust v. Bi-Comm Inc., foreclosure

• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kendra Gambill, foreclosure

Sept. 11

• Steve Campbell v. Shelia Pennington, et al; personal injury

• LM General Insurance Co. v. Cody Stinnett, personal injury

• Hubert Leland Phelps v. Anna Sue Phelps, domestic and family

Sept. 12

• Travis Hamblin v. Jaime Hamblin, domestic and family

• Shawn Roark v. Kimberly Lovins, domestic and family

• Tommy Hopkins v. Tammy Hopkins, domestic and family

