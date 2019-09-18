Sept. 7
• Coastal Credit LLC v. Dawn Marie Garcia, contract
Sept. 9
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Selena May Perez, property damage
• Community Medical Associates v. Shannon Wynne, contract
• Edna Katherine Murphy v. James Garland Murphy, domestic and family
• Matthew Saylor et al v. Kendra L. Romaker, domestic and family
Sept. 10
• Angelica Witt v. Dennis Witt, domestic and family
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Ivan Reed, et al; foreclosure
• Leon Vincent Gudel Jr. v. Elaine Adams, domestic and family
• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust v. Bi-Comm Inc., foreclosure
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kendra Gambill, foreclosure
Sept. 11
• Steve Campbell v. Shelia Pennington, et al; personal injury
• LM General Insurance Co. v. Cody Stinnett, personal injury
• Hubert Leland Phelps v. Anna Sue Phelps, domestic and family
Sept. 12
• Travis Hamblin v. Jaime Hamblin, domestic and family
• Shawn Roark v. Kimberly Lovins, domestic and family
• Tommy Hopkins v. Tammy Hopkins, domestic and family
