Sept. 16
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Nicole S. Boyne, property damage
• Keesha Cheshae Radford v. Bobby Dean Radford II, domestic and family
• Brian Kilgore v. East Kentucky Metal Sales Inc., personal injury
• Promedica Flower Hospital v. John Bradley, other
• Southern States London Cooperative v. Jason Hubbard, contract
Sept. 17
• Theresa Ann Broughton v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP, personal injury
• Carl Jean Smith v. Dustin Kyle Smith, domestic and family
• U.S. Bank, National Association DBA (doing business as) Elan Financial v. Brandon Hensley, contract
• William Tyler Edwards v. Samantha Broughton, domestic and family
• Westfield Bank FSB v. Alan C. McDaniel, contract
• Joshua Wayne Desurne v. Kayla Lynn Cornett, domestic and family
Sept. 18
• Dewayne Moore v. Bridgett M. Burns, personal injury
• Fonda Sue Adams v. Ronald Keith Adams, domestic and family
• Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Sonny D. Miller, et al; contract
• Amanda Sells v. David Sells, domestic and family
Sept. 19
• Shelia Gay v. Hillview Stables LLC, personal injury
• Jimmy Dean Martin v. Retina Dawn Martin, domestic and family
• Johnny Fugate v. Amber Wagner, domestic and family
Sept. 20
• Stone Creek Financial INc. v. Carla M. Kelly, contract
• Robert Earl Proffitt v. Mary Whitt-Proffitt, domestic and family
• J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Angela Lewis, foreclosure
• Jacob Arthur Bowling v. Marie Kimberly Hope Kilburn, domestic and family
• Cristin Elizabeth Chadwell v. James Fountain Chadwell, domestic and family
