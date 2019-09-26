Sept. 16

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Nicole S. Boyne, property damage

• Keesha Cheshae Radford v. Bobby Dean Radford II, domestic and family

• Brian Kilgore v. East Kentucky Metal Sales Inc., personal injury

• Promedica Flower Hospital v. John Bradley, other

• Southern States London Cooperative v. Jason Hubbard, contract

Sept. 17

• Theresa Ann Broughton v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP, personal injury

• Carl Jean Smith v. Dustin Kyle Smith, domestic and family

• U.S. Bank, National Association DBA (doing business as) Elan Financial v. Brandon Hensley, contract

• William Tyler Edwards v. Samantha Broughton, domestic and family

• Westfield Bank FSB v. Alan C. McDaniel, contract

• Joshua Wayne Desurne v. Kayla Lynn Cornett, domestic and family

Sept. 18

• Dewayne Moore v. Bridgett M. Burns, personal injury

• Fonda Sue Adams v. Ronald Keith Adams, domestic and family

• Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Sonny D. Miller, et al; contract

• Amanda Sells v. David Sells, domestic and family

Sept. 19

• Shelia Gay v. Hillview Stables LLC, personal injury

• Jimmy Dean Martin v. Retina Dawn Martin, domestic and family

• Johnny Fugate v. Amber Wagner, domestic and family

Sept. 20

• Stone Creek Financial INc. v. Carla M. Kelly, contract

• Robert Earl Proffitt v. Mary Whitt-Proffitt, domestic and family

• J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Angela Lewis, foreclosure

• Jacob Arthur Bowling v. Marie Kimberly Hope Kilburn, domestic and family

• Cristin Elizabeth Chadwell v. James Fountain Chadwell, domestic and family

