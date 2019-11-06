featured Class of 1974 celebrates 45th reunion 1 hr ago Garry The Laurel County High School Class of 1974 held their 45th class reunion on Saturday, October 19, at the Optimist Club. There were 44 classmates attending with 30 guests. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reunion Class School Classmate Photo Laurel County High School Optimist Club Guest Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries COLE, Donald Bryant, Alene RUSSELL, Vivian FELTNER, Joe MAYS, Eddie Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA VIP in the VP processionTHE WAY IT IS: Exciting times for NLMS athleticsBest and worst Halloween candyCOOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Sausage, egg and cheese English muffin recipePence visiting Corbin, London, Williamsburg Friday as part of Bevin, Republican Party campaignDemocrat Team Kentucky rolls into LondonHalloween tricked many trick-or-treatersRockcastle attorney may have set record as oldest man to have run marathons in all 50 states and D.C.ELECTION RESULTS: Tri-County election resultsVeterans celebration, parade set for Saturday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.