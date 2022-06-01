Clay Walker kicking off Town Center Concert Series Friday 

Sublime summer evenings at a venue built for music make a perfect combination for the 2022 Town Center Summer Concert Series in beautiful downtown London.
It’s a return engagement for the concert series, which is presented by City of London Tourism and runs from June to September. Town Center Park, located at 500 N. Main Street next to London Elementary, is a perfect place for live music with an elevated stage that can be seen from all angles and an expansive lawn for seating. All concerts are free to the public.
Last year, local bands brought their own crowds and served as great opening acts for well-known groups who closed the shows. The 2022 series continues the same formula, with local and regional bands opening for national acts including country music star Clay Walker and harmony rock group Little River Band.
The 2022 Town Center Concert Series kicks off on Friday with Clay Walker and special guest 8 Daze Sober. Walker has charted more than 30 singles on Hot Country Songs, of which six have reached number one: "What's It to You", "Live Until I Die", Dreaming with My Eyes Open", "If I Could Make a Living", "This Woman and This Man", and "Rumor Has It".
Friday, July 1 will be retro night with an 80s block party. A live DJ will spin 80s hits and will engage the crowd with exciting games and dances. The evening ends with the Bueller Band (as in Ferris Bueller), which bills itself as Nashville’s premier 80s tribute band.
Harmonies will soar in downtown London on Friday, August 5, with an evening featuring the Little River Band and special guest the Worley Brothers (formerly of Frontier and West Wind Drive). Little River Band has sold more than 30 million records. Through the 70s and 80s, Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits like: “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take it Easy on Me,” “Happy Anniversary,” and “It’s a Long Way There.”
Saturday, Sept. 3 will feature an eclectic mix of music from regional bands Tone Control, Paint Creek, and My Finest Hour, which put on a rousing show last year at Town Center.
The concert series closes out on Saturday, September 10, with three more talented regional bands: Tyler Evans, County Wide and Sneaky Pete. These acts play country and rock music and have established large followings in the region.
Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be at Town Center dishing out a wide variety of fresh cuisine to enhance a wonderful evening of live performances in London’s beautiful downtown park.
Plenty of parking is available behind the park at London Elementary School and in a new parking lot across Ninth Street.
For complete visitor information and concert times, visit www.visitlondonky.com
