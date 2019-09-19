Cleanup Day to take place Saturday

In anticipation of the 30th annual World Chicken Festival, City of London Tourism is asking for your help in making our community look the best it can.
City of London Tourism invites all to take part in a Cleanup Day across London this Saturday, September 21.
The World Chicken Festival plays host to a growing number of visitors to London-Laurel County for the annual four-day event. This year the City of London will be welcoming individuals from across the Bluegrass, and from across the globe! Help the City of London put our best foot forward.
Cleanup crews will meet downtown at the London Tourism and Parks office (the red brick building across from the Laurel County Detention Center), 202 South Broad Street, at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Once there, materials will be provided and designated locations will be assigned.
Prizes and other giveaways for participants will be available.
If you plan on bringing a group to participate, please let the City of London know by emailing londonkytourism@gmail.com with the name of the group and the estimated number of attendees.
Thank you for your service to London-Laurel County!
