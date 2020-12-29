Employees of the Laurel County Road Department left their families on Christmas Eve to begin a 12-hour shift pushing snow and spreading salt during the first winter storm of the year.
Road crews were called out around 5 p.m. as the snow begin to pile up and roads became slick. Most worked through the night and didn’t get home until early Christmas morning.
“I was at a Christmas dinner and we got the call about 5:30,” said snowplow driver Barkley Parsley. “It was 6:15 a.m. when I walked back in the garage at my house.”
When asked if he saw Santa Claus while plowing snow, Parsley laughed and said, “No, but he was the only one who should have been out that night.”
Road crews were back at work on Saturday spreading salt on areas that needed it, mostly stretches of road that were in the shade. All told, crews spread about 300 tons of salt worth $26,000. Labor cost for the cleanup was about $7,000.
Judge-Executive David Westerfield praised the employees for taking care of 1,180 miles of county roads and for leaving their homes on Christmas Eve to work a snowstorm.
“People don’t realize what a job it is to travel these slick roads for hours on end. It’s not fun,” he said.
The fiscal court has spent a lot of money the last three years modernizing the county’s snow removal equipment, including new four-wheel drive trucks to use as snowplows and new electric salt spreaders on the back of the trucks.
Westerfield said the new spreaders will save the county money in the long run because they spread salt more efficiently.
“With the old spreaders, there was no way to dial them in so they wouldn’t throw salt up in the trees or in the ditch lines,” he said. “We don’t use near as much salt as we did before.”
The new equipment allows the road department to put three snowplows in each of the county’s six magisterial districts. Drivers, like Parsley, work the same district each time they’re called out, which helps them to know which roads need to be worked first.
“I’ve got 108 roads I do myself,” he said. “Some of them are short ones, but you’ve still got to get on them. You learn the people on the routes too. The more times you do it the more you know about it.”
After the 12-hour shift, Parsley said he slept about four hours then got up and had Christmas with his mother and the rest of his family.
“I slept real good that night,” he said.
