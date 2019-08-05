Co-defendant expected to testify against man charged with murder

The jury trial for a London man facing murder charges from a January 2017 shooting incident that left one person dead and two others injured is currently planned to proceed as planned this week, with his co-defendant now expected to testify against him at trial after accepting an agreement with prosecutors.
Michael Paul Collier, 39, appeared in Laurel Circuit Court for a final pretrial conference Thursday, where prosecutors informed the court that a resolution has not yet been reached, asking that Collier’s previously-scheduled Aug. 6 trial date remain. Collier’s attorney, David Hoskins, did not object to the request, though he asked that the court allow him and prosecutors to continue plea negotiations until noon Friday.
Judge Michael Caperton ruled to allow negotiations to continue, but instructed both sides to inform his office if an agreement is reached. If Collier decides to accept an offer from prosecutors, the trial will be set aside and he will likely enter a plea on that date instead.
If it does continue to trial, his co-defendant, Kathy Middleton, 38, of London, is likely to be called to the stand to testify before jurors at trial. Doing so was one of the conditions prosectors placed on her as part of an offer that has allowed her to enter a guilty plea in exchange for lesser charges.
Middleton also appeared in court Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to an amended count of criminal attempt to tamper with physical evidence. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 12 months in the county jail — the maximum for the offense. However, prosecutors recommended that the sentence be probated for a period of 12 months.
At the request of her attorney, the right to a pre-sentence investigation report — which details the criminal behavior/background of a particular defendant — was waived and sentencing was requested during Thursday’s proceedings. Judge Caperton sustained the request, ruling to follow the recommendations set forth by prosecutors for Middleton’s punishment.
The case had initially been slowed due to analysis being done at the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab, though it was scheduled to go to trial in October 2018. That date was continued in September 2018 after Collier’s attorney, David Hoskins, requested it be moved due to to information that he had just learned.
Hoskins later said that he was made aware of information concerning a mental health issue. For that reason, he offered prosecutors a notice disclosing that he intended to rely on that new information during the trial.
That information prompted Collier to be sent to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange earlier this year for a psychiatric evaluation, pushing off the case further.
If the case does go to trial, prosecutors have said previously that they expect it to take at least two days.
The alleged incident occurred Jan. 24, 2017, at a Huff Road residence, where deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to investigate a complaint of a woman being shot at that location.
Upon arrival at the scene, a male victim, identified as Gordon Browning, of East Bernstadt, was found near his truck outside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling later pronounced Browning dead at the scene.
Two female victims, identified as Jessica Collier, of London, and Amy Lyons, of Harrogate, Tennessee, were also found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
Jessica Collier and Lyons were taken to CHI St. Joseph Health London for treatment before later being airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for specialized treatment. Both were later released.
Collier remains jailed in the Laurel County Correctional Facility under a $750,000 cash bond.
