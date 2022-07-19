It is no secret that when tragedy strikes, Kentuckians pull together to help.
Acting on that, University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari teamed with Kroger stores to raise money for the victims of the deadly tornadoes that struck western Kentucky late last year.
"Big Blue Nation is a family and there is nothing like it," Calipari is quoted in a press release. "When one of us is hurting, we are all hurting. When the tornadoes hit western Kentucky last year, we made a commitment as a program not to forget about the recovery and to be supportive for as long as it takes for them to get back on their feet. I appreciate Kroger stepping up and partnering with us on another opportunity to provide some relief to our friends in the western part of the state."
The five-stop autograph tour included Louisville, London, Somerset, Georgetown and Morehead. The London stop was held at the Kroger store off KY 192. Donations of cash and gift cards were requested to assist tornado victim families with the inflated costs of groceries, gas, clothing, school supplies and other items as part of Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste program.
Both young and old came out in full force to show their support for the effort and have their brief moment with Calipari. Those accompanying him handed out posters with this year's team members for Calipari's autograph while other fans brought in their own memorabilia, ranging from basketballs, hats, T-shirts, pictures and posters as well as some unique items. One man brought in a window with glass panes featuring some UK memorabilia, hoping to add Calipari's signature to the collage.
Fans also showed their True Blue spirit with contributions. As the end of the line of fans approached, the bowl for contributions was overflowing - filled with cash, checks and gift cards from one Kentuckian to another.
In an interview after the signing, Calipari expanded on his and the team's involvement in community activities.
"Community service for us is part of coaching," Calipari said. "You want to develop players who understand the needs around them. That's how you grow as a team. You want to teach them about having a kind heart, doing things where you get nothing in return. But you want to make people feel good and again, that's another part of being a team."
Calipari said when it comes to being a positive figure, "Our kids get it."
The partnership with Kroger was to assist families as prices increase steadily and the new school year begins.
"This shows you how connected our fans are to this program," Cailpari continued. "People say, 'You have the hardest job.' I have the best job in the world - I'm coaching at Kentucky."
Part of the autograph tour included fans signing their names on a blank program that Calipari will carry on the court at each game. That is to commemorate the dedication of Kentucky basketball fans and their support of fellow Kentuckians. Last year Calipari carried a program with former legendary coach Joe B. Hall's signature. Hall died earlier this year, with Calipari paying honor to his loyalty even after his retirement.
"When people leave a job, they get replaced. Coach Hall would come to my practices and actually picked me up," Calipari said. "He was a mentor, a friend, a supporter."
