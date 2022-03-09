Photos by Nita Johnson
Warm temperatures over the weekend were perfect for Cold Brew Creamery to debut its selections of coffee and ice cream, drawing lots of visitors to its first setup at Silver Spoon boutique. London's newest food truck offers cold brew coffee in flavors of Marble Mocha, Caramel Mocha, White Chocolate, Mocha and Caramel. Blended milkshakes and ice cream include chocolate and vanilla flavors with options of mix-ins of Butterfinger, cookie dough, graham crackers, Heath bar, M&Ms, Oreos, Reese's Cup, Fruity Pebbles, marshmallows or sprinkles.
