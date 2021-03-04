Cold Hill Elementary honored for overall improvement in academic achievement

Laurel County has four schools recognized by the Prichard Committee for their overall improvement in academic achievement. On Monday evening, the Laurel County Board of Education recognized Cold Hill Elementary as one of the four. Principal Melanie Gover accepted the award on behalf of the school before board members and gave an update on the school's attendance. Gover said currently over 80% of students are participating in in-person classes. The certification of Cold Hill Elementary was presented by Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett.
Photo by Nita Johnson
