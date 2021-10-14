Cold Hill GT students recently completed the Pipeline Challenge in Mr. Sizemore’s GT resource class. Students had to use rudimentary materials to design and construct a five foot pipeline with at least two 90 degree angles that would allow a ping pong ball to travel from beginning to end.
Cold Hill students design pipeline
