Collier rescheduled for murder, assault trial

A man charged with the murder of one man and assaulting two other people was set for a trial date later this year.
Michael Paul Collier, 39, was set for a September 2 jury trial for charges of murder and two counts of first-degree assault, but that trial was postponed due to a key witness being unable to testify on that date.
Collier's trial is now set for December 2 in Laurel Circuit Court, after the case was presented during a circuit court hearing day on Sept. 12.
Collier's case, which involved a shooting incident in January 2017, has previously been reset several times, including the two most recent dates of Aug. 1 and Sept. 2. Collier is charged with the death of Gordon Browning and the serious injuries to Jessica Collier and Amy Lyons.
Information in the case indicates that Collier went to Browning's home on Huff Road and an argument between he and his estranged wife, Jessica Collier, took place. Browning then confronted Collier outside the home in the driveway and was reportedly shot numerous times by Collier. Browning, Collier's father, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jessica Collier and Lyons had also been shot and were transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for their injuries. Both were listed in critical condition following the shooting incident.
Michael Paul Collier was arrested at the scene and charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment. The last charge has since been dropped but stemmed from the Collier's child being present in the home when the shooting took place.
Also arrested with Collier was Kathy Gail Middleton of Bowling Ridge Road in London. She was charged with tampering with physical evidence after it was learned that she moved the gun used by Collier to shoot the three victims. Middleton has since entered into a plea agreement on those charges and is scheduled to testify against Collier in the trial as part of that agreement.
Collier remains housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $750,000 cash bond.
