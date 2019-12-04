Collier to accept plea in 2017 murder/assault case

A man accused of shooting and killing his father-in-law and injuring two others is expected to enter a plea agreement later this month.
Michael Paul Collier, 39, of Morris Road in London, was scheduled to begin a jury trial on Monday on charges of murder and two counts of first-degree assault.
Collier appeared in Laurel Circuit Court on Nov. 26, at which time he implicated that he would take a plea bargain in the case. According to court documents, Collier had until Wednesday, Nov. 27, to agree to the recommended sentence with the Commonwealth Attorney's office.
According to Browning's family members, they were notified of the proposed plea agreement on Tuesday afternoon after Collier's court appearance.
Collier has been incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center since his arrest following the death of Browning, held under $750,000 cash bond.
Court personnel said that Collier is expected to enter the plea agreement on Dec. 12.
Browning's death came after Collier and another female, Kathy Middleton, went to Browning's residence, looking for Collier's estranged wife, Jessica. Once at the home, the Colliers became embroiled in an argument with Michael Collier reportedly pulling a gun and shooting his wife and her friend, Amy Lyons, numerous times as they sat inside a vehicle in Browning's driveway. Browning was also outside, standing near his truck when Collier shot him multiple times, according to the police report.
Jessica Collier and Lyons were both transported to Saint Joseph London for treatment of their injuries but were transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for further treatment.
Browning was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.