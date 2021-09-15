Storytelling in written form allows readers to create their own images as well as learn vocabulary, history and cognitive thinking, to name just a few.
Good reading skills are also vitally important in the educational process, helping develop retention and comprehension.
These qualities are recognized by educators and students at Colony Elementary who will benefit even more from reading with a grant from the Kentucky Fried Chicken Foundation on Thursday.
Librarian Betsy York wrote the grant for additions to the school library with a detailed plan of how the money would be used. That got the attention of the local franchise, JRN, who presented York with a check for $2,500.
Although Colony Principal Kyle Mink kept the secret from York until officials could present the check, she got an even bigger surprise - another check for $10,000 from the KFC Foundation.
"I can't believe this," York exclaimed when the checks were presented. "This will go a long way to expand the library."
York said she had always loved to read and wants to share that love with the students at the school. She said she still has a large collection of books and remains an avid reader. Receiving the grant money for the library was an unexpected thrill, she said.
The KFC Foundation’s Kentucky Fried Wishes program awarded the school with a $10,000 grant, on September 9, to celebrate Colonel Sanders’ birthday. Bill Hale, ARL with Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Liz Edrington, Debbie Rollins and Brittany Gilbert with the KFC Foundation drove from Louisville Thursday morning to present the check.
Colony Elementary School was nominated by local KFC franchisee, JRN, for the meaningful work that they do within their community and will use the funds to renovate their school library with new flexible tables and comfortable chairs/hammocks for reading.
York said she is also working with local artisans who may wish to display their work in the library to give students a better understanding of their community and their heritage.
Also on hand for the presentation were Roger Gregory, Regional Director; Kathy York, Regional General Manager; and Beth Sanders.
All the staff at Colony Elementary also received a two-piece chicken lunch as part of the celebration. Students received stickers with the KFC image, promoting their cole slaw.
In honor of KFC’s famous 11 herbs and spices, the Kentucky Fried Wishes program awarded 11 non-profit organizations with a $10,000 grant each to help further advance their efforts. Kentucky Fried Wishes is an extension of the KFC Foundation, which is an independent 501c3 organization that has provided over $20 million to more than 6,400 KFC restaurant employees and students through education, hardship assistance and personal finance programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.