London's newest eatery combines a look of the past while focusing on the future.
Local Honey opened its doors on Tuesday evening at Block 300, directly across from First Christian Church on Main Street, offering a unique blend of southern style foods with creole influences in an elegant setting that combines some of London's history with future goals in mind.
Co-owned by Al Royster and Phil Smith, Local Honey utilizes some of Kentucky's best home produce for a delectable meal that is sure to please every taste and style.
Jason Cole is front-of-the-house manager, and was recruited back into the restaurant arena by the unique style of downtown's new eatery. Cole hails from Ohio but spent 12 years in Denver, Colorado before relocating to London approximately three years ago. He shared the plans of the future of the restaurant as well as the current offerings to London and surrounding areas.
"The food is made from scratch, all in-house, and features favorites from the South, with creole influences," he said. "We want to emphasize the farm to table here and use products grown and made in Kentucky. We use products grown locally if possible, even the honey used in some of the cocktails and served with the food."
Cole said he was hesitant to get back into the restaurant business, especially during the pandemic which restricts the interaction that highlights good customer service and rapport with patrons. But after viewing the facility and hearing of the plans for the restaurant, Cole said he simply couldn't turn down the opportunity.
"We want to offer an upscale restaurant with the presentation of food and drinks," he added.
The decor is one area where Cole said he was especially impressed.
"This used to be a frame shop so they used some of the frames for the wall and other areas," he said. "It's a throw back to the history of the building and the town. The honeycomb design on the walls and on the bar was designed by Solberg Industries here in London, so we added another local feature."
The restaurant itself reflects the history of the building, utilizing framed glass at the entrance wall and enhancing the decor for shelves. An overstuffed couch accentuated with pillows and a wall hanging highlights one area of the eating area, providing a homey atmosphere with small tables with lamps and floral arrangements while the other side features two wooden chairs for eating.
"We wanted to have a comfortable area to make people feel at home," Cole explained.
The other side of the restaurant features a dark wooden bench lining the wall that is offset with doors and locks, resembling the old seating in bay-style windows.
Cole said he had input into the design of the bar area which features a variety of wines, bourbon, beer and liquors. The wood grain bar is water resistant with several layers of veneer with the underneath designed in a honeycomb pattern to offset the theme of the restaurant. In the near future, a patio will host a stage and offer live musical entertainment. Cole said a covered area on the patio will allow for outdoor dining and comfort as the spring approaches.
While Cole manages the interior of the restaurant, Chef James Shields creates his unique dishes inside the kitchen area. Shields originally hails from Lexington but has spent the past six years in Wisconsin, honing his creative cooking skills into the masterpieces that are highlighted at Local Honey.
"I love being able to use local farmers and producers," he said. "We currently are using Wildcat Mountain cheeses, beef from Marksbury Farm which is in Lancaster, Bee Kidz honey which comes from a place in eastern Laurel County, meal from Weisenberger Mill in Midway, Kentucky," Shields said. "We're not making our own pasta or fries, but the breads, desserts and bacon are all done here. We actually use the ends of steak and grind our own hamburger for our half-pound hamburger."
The delectables also include handmade sourdough bread with Hybrid Spring Water and Weisenberger meal, which Shields shapes into a honeybun style bun and brushed with bourbon butter, he continued.
The entrees include pan roasted chicken, JJ's Chicken & Hoe Cakes, pork chops, dry-rubbed sirloin steak, shrimp and grits, and filet medallions. Locally raised vegetables (as available) will highlight the side dishes, as well as the sandwich meals that include french fries, cup of soup or salad. Sandwich choices vary from the Local Honey burger, an 8-ounce house ground burger with the in-house bun, crispy buttermilk marinated chicken, Shrimp Po' Boy and Old Faithful - an 8-ounce burger with fresh locally grown greens and tomato and homemade pickle. The Soup of the Day will change periodically and seasonally, while the salads range from the house salad to Kentucky Caesar with flowering kale, Fall Salad with roasted squash, the Local Wedge, featuring iceberg lettuce, hard boiled egg, fried onion petals, bleu cheese crumbles, Marksbury bacon and dressing.
The appetizers offer a range of tastes for those wishing to sample while their meal is prepared. From Kentucky Meat and Cheese to Southern brussel sprouts and Pimento Cheese Mac and smoked brisket sliders, Local Honey offers a menu sure to please every taste and style.
"We wanted to celebrate Kentucky and London and Laurel County, particularly," Shields added. "We realize that the winter months do not produce as much locally grown foods, but we are looking forward to spring and summer when we can feature local growers."
