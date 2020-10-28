It was Buyers Delight at 809 Fourth Street on Friday, as the first-ever Come Together Fall Market kicked off at noon, with a variety of food, craft and clothing vendors on hand to celebrate the inaugural event.
Located across the street from E.C. Porter's IGA, Come Together will feature a venue for get-togethers for friends, family and co-workers in the near future.
But for last weekend, the site was hosting a community get-together to showcase local vendors and allow some shopping opportunities for folks in the area.
Owner Channing Price said the building, which has housed an antique store but is best known as the former site of The Costume Shop, is being renovated to serve as a venue for small gatherings.
"This is our first event, but we want to open the building to people for family gatherings, reunions, weddings, birthday parties and other events," she said. "It can also be used for company and corporate luncheons and gatherings. We wanted to offer a place where people can get together."
