Commissioner Quarles announces winners of 2022 KDA Poster and Essay Contest

FRANKFORT — The winners of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s annual Poster and Essay Contest were announced during an awards ceremony at Wild Health Field in Lexington. The theme of the contest, “Kentucky Agriculture Sustains Me,” reflected on the importance of farmers.
“These students did an excellent job of showcasing their artist skills, while also embracing the important role of today’s farmers,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Congratulations to each of these winners who so vividly depicted in art and writing how the entire world should appreciate what our agriculture producers do for us.”
The KDA received 637 entries, including 481 posters. Each winning entry received a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom, and will be displayed at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.
The digital winner, which includes photos or original digital artwork, is sixth-grader Sylvia Mason of Noe Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky. She is the daughter of Victoria Mason.
Poster winners with their schools and parents are:
Kindergarten: Giana Tinker, Wheeler Elementary, Ann Tinker
First grade: Val Royalty, Royalty Homeschool, Tracey and Dana Royalty
Second grade: Adison Moore, Wheeler Elementary, Alison Moore
Third grade: Madison Tompkins, Tompkins Academy (Homeschool), Teaya Tompkins
Fourth grade: Carson Waller, SCES, Amber Waller
Fifth grade: Greta Gibson, Highlands Latin School, Lee and Tina Gibson
Sixth grade: Alli Ashley, Bondurant Middle, Jade Ashley
Seventh grade: Blakely Beth Callahan, South Laurel Middle School, Shane and Melanie Callahan
Eighth grade: Avery Hutchison, Jessie Clark Middle School, Jennifer Hutchison
Ninth grade: Jesse McClain, Washington County High School, Melody McClain
10th grade: Ashley French, French Homeschool, Chris and Charlene French
11th grade: Catlyn Wake, Mercer County Senior High School, Tabatha Wake
12th grade: Shelby Zammit, Mercer County Senior High School, Mindy and Jon Zammit
Essay winners with their schools and parents are:
Kindergarten: Chloe Hopper, Caldwell Primary, Ramsey and Chelsea Hopper
First grade: Bentley Keppler, Alvaton Elementary
Second grade: Maelin Reynolds, Southern Elementary, Becky Gemmer
Third grade: Emery Rogers, St. Mary School, Brittany Rogers
Fourth grade: Hadley Lovell, St. Mary School, Holly Lovell
Fifth grade: Avery Bivens, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, Misty and Ryan Bivens
Sixth grade: Addison Hopper, Caldwell County Middle, Ramsey and Chelsea Hopper
Seventh grade: Liam Tyler , St. Anthony's Academy, Lewis Tyler
Eighth grade: Nicholas Phan, St. Nicholas Academy, Tri Phan
Ninth grade: Anna Hall, Spencer County High School, Jeff and Ashley Hall
10th grade: Emily Shaw, Metcalfe County High School, Chad and Kelly Shaw
11th grade: Kendall Shepherd, Spencer County High School, Krista Shepherd
12th grade: Robert Walker, Metcalfe County High School, Kelly Walker
