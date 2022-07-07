Commissioner Quarles announces winners of 2022 KDA Poster and Essay Contest

Photo by Kentucky Department of Agriculture

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles, back row on right, Miss Kentucky Haley Wheeler, and Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) employees joined the winners of KDA's annual Poster and Essay Contest during an awards ceremony Friday at Wild Health Field in Lexington. The theme of the contest, "Kentucky Agriculture Sustains Me," reflected on the importance of farmers. 

FRANKFORT — The winners of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s annual Poster and Essay Contest were announced during an awards ceremony at Wild Health Field in Lexington. The theme of the contest, “Kentucky Agriculture Sustains Me,” reflected on the importance of farmers.

“These students did an excellent job of showcasing their artist skills, while also embracing the important role of today’s farmers,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Congratulations to each of these winners who so vividly depicted in art and writing how the entire world should appreciate what our agriculture producers do for us.”

The KDA received 637 entries, including 481 posters. Each winning entry received a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom, and will be displayed at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.

The digital winner, which includes photos or original digital artwork, is sixth-grader Sylvia Mason of Noe Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky. She is the daughter of Victoria Mason.

Poster winners with their schools and parents are:

Kindergarten: Giana Tinker, Wheeler Elementary, Ann Tinker

First grade: Val Royalty, Royalty Homeschool, Tracey and Dana Royalty

Second grade: Adison Moore, Wheeler Elementary, Alison Moore

Third grade: Madison Tompkins, Tompkins Academy (Homeschool), Teaya Tompkins

Fourth grade: Carson Waller, SCES, Amber Waller

Fifth grade: Greta Gibson, Highlands Latin School, Lee and Tina Gibson

Sixth grade: Alli Ashley, Bondurant Middle, Jade Ashley

Seventh grade: Blakely Beth Callahan, South Laurel Middle School, Shane and Melanie Callahan

Eighth grade: Avery Hutchison, Jessie Clark Middle School, Jennifer Hutchison

Ninth grade: Jesse McClain, Washington County High School, Melody McClain

10th grade: Ashley French, French Homeschool, Chris and Charlene French

11th grade: Catlyn Wake, Mercer County Senior High School, Tabatha Wake

12th grade: Shelby Zammit, Mercer County Senior High School, Mindy and Jon Zammit

Essay winners with their schools and parents are:

Kindergarten: Chloe Hopper, Caldwell Primary, Ramsey and Chelsea Hopper

First grade: Bentley Keppler, Alvaton Elementary

Second grade: Maelin Reynolds, Southern Elementary, Becky Gemmer

Third grade: Emery Rogers, St. Mary School, Brittany Rogers

Fourth grade: Hadley Lovell, St. Mary School, Holly Lovell

Fifth grade: Avery Bivens, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, Misty and Ryan Bivens

Sixth grade: Addison Hopper, Caldwell County Middle, Ramsey and Chelsea Hopper

Seventh grade: Liam Tyler , St. Anthony's Academy, Lewis Tyler

Eighth grade: Nicholas Phan, St. Nicholas Academy, Tri Phan

Ninth grade: Anna Hall, Spencer County High School, Jeff and Ashley Hall

10th grade: Emily Shaw, Metcalfe County High School, Chad and Kelly Shaw

11th grade: Kendall Shepherd, Spencer County High School, Krista Shepherd

12th grade: Robert Walker, Metcalfe County High School, Kelly Walker

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you