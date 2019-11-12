featured Community Center hosts Christmas Extravaganza 5 hrs ago 1 of 10 Gifts by local businesses and craftsmen were on display at the London-Laurel County Community Center Saturday. Wooden knick-knacks, custom crochet toboggans and sweet treats made up some of the goods available. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Extravaganza Community Center City Planning Sport Crochet Christmas Custom Gift London-laurel County Community Center Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries PROFFITT, Merv BECKNER, Imogene BLAKEMAN, Robert COLE, Donald Bryant, Alene Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan sentenced on sodomy convictionNew orange striping on I-75 in Laurel County intended to alert motorists to construction activity East Bernstadt releases Principal's List, Honor Roll for first nine weeksMichael Bublé coming to LouisvilleLondon City Council looks into creating code enforcement boardCOOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Cornbread salad recipe Suspect in Dollar General robbery arrestedClass of 1974 celebrates 45th reunion Lily man pleads in 2018 sex abuse of childLaurel County Elementary Basketball Standings Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
