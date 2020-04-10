Community Christian Church hosting Easter Savenger Hunt

The large scale Easter egg hunts may be cancelled this year, but one local church is offering an alternative to the tradition with an innovative flair.
Shawn Sizemore, music minister at First Christian Church, is heading an Easter Scavenger Hunt that offers families a way to travel across the county while maintaining the necessary social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Church member Jack Bruner has always hosted an egg hunt at the church. He and his (late) wife Thelma did it for years and he's continued it. "But with the restrictions this year, we wanted to do something fun that would give people some semblance of the egg hunts," Sizemore explained. "We saw the bear hunts and we took that idea to have a scavenger hunt, but at a safe distance."
So Sizemore, with the support of his wife, pastor Jonathan Carmack, and youth ministers Jeremy and Laura Burns, posted the idea on Facebook, asking for people to post an item that would be at their house or yard and list their address.
"People send in their address and what item will be in their yard. The people who participate in the scavenger hunt don't know what they're looking for - they just have an address," he said. "Those who have Smartphones will see a map with pins on the sites. Those who don't have access that way can get a list by visiting our Facebook page (First Christian Church)."
The Scavenger Hunt will be between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 12.
"We wanted to have a set time so if people wanted to sit outside and wave at those going by, they could do so - but at a safe distance.
"People don't even have to get out of their cars," he said. "They just check off the item and go to the next one."
Sizemore said he has received over 50 responses from people wanting to be included in posting items at the homes, and that those wanting to participate have varied throughout the county.
"We've got people from Cabin Creek to Crooked Creek, Keavy, Lily, Reed Valley and other places," he said. "It doesn't have to be something to do with Easter - just something that people can see and check off their list. The people don't know what they're going to find."
Sizemore said he hopes people participating in the hunt will post pictures on Facebook or on other social media so others can see the outcome of the out-of-the-ordinary Easter event.
"And you never know - someone might see the Easter Bunny somewhere along their hunt," he added. "We just wanted to do something so the kids will have something this Easter since the egg hunts are cancelled."
Anyone wishing to participate by posting items in their yard can contact Sizemore at (606) 312-3537. Those wishing to obtain a list can do so by visiting the church's Facebook page (First Christian Church) on Sunday, April 12 to get a list of places to visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.