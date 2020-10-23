Social distancing and crowd size restrictions have prevented many large get-togethers during 2020, but this weekend offers a new event to the London/Laurel community.
Come Together Fall Market, located at 809 East Fourth Street across from E. C. Porter's IGA, will feature local vendors and crafters displaying their goods as a community event to bring people together and celebrate their community. Food vendors will be on hand to test your tastes while craft and art vendors will display their goods inside the building. The event will kick off at 12 noon on Friday and will continue until 8 p.m. On Saturday, the market will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Owner Channing Price said the building, which has housed an antique store but is best known as the former site of The Costume Shop, is being renovated to serve as a venue for small gatherings.
"This is our first event, but we want to open the building to people for family gatherings, reunions, weddings, birthday parties and other events," she said. "It can also be used for company and corporate luncheons and gatherings. We wanted to offer a place where people can get together."
Tickets are being sold for $5 for a one-day pass and $8 for a two-day pass.
The weekend event is many offerings for those in London/Laurel area as well as neighboring communities.
Over 20 vendors are listed to participate in the two-day event and include: Raising Arrows Creations, Sun Stone Vintage, LyndaLou's Sweet Treats, SoYum Candles, Sisters Squared, Teething Tots Co, Han Crafted Earrings, WIld Horses Clothing, BE Leathercraft, Natgrace Creates, Morgan Vaughn, Hair by Skylar Jones, The London Tea, Soap Made Simply, Honeysuckle & Co., Tucker Layne, The Groovy Biscuit, Heart & Vine Boutique, Oh Honey!, Big Momma's Treats, Hibbards Concessions, Homestead Baking Co., and Audrey's Country Cookin.
Performers include:
Friday:
1PM - JORDAN ALLEN PERFORMING SOLO
3PM - BRANDON JOHNSON
4PM - PRESLEY MARIE
5PM- KAITLYN RILEY
6PM - TRAVIS NAPIER
7PM- JORDAN ALLEN & THE BELLWETHERS
Saturday:
12PM - TREY BRYANT
1PM - JORDAN ALLEN PERFORMING SOLO
2PM - LOGAN ROBINSON OF
THE DYLAN SCOTT BAND
3PM - PRESLEY JAYMES MARIE
4 PM - AMANDA MARCUM HEUSER
& KELLY KNUCKLES
5PM - NIKKI MARIETTA
6PM - KERRI SHELTONÂ X JOHNNY BILL YEAGER
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
