Steven Baker is a husband, father, pastor and is superintendent of the London Utility Commission. He sees many needs in his everyday life but he knows that helping everyone is impossible. So he narrows down his list to focus on specific areas.
That was the message that Baker and Michael Addison brought to those participating in last week's Q1 Leadership Collective's Community Charity Expo held at the London Community Center.
Baker said part of his outlook was that people need help but those willing to do so are often "paralyzed by infinite choices."
"We can't do everything," he said. "But we can help and we can do for one what you want to do for all."
Baker also spoke about the legacy we leave behind, describing those achievements as "Resume Virtues v. Eulogy Virtues."
He displayed a quote from author David Brooks concerning those values: "The resume virtues are the ones you list on your resume, the kills that you bring to the job market and that contribute to external success. The eulogy virtues are deeper. They're the virtues that get talked about at your funeral, the ones that exist at the core of your being - whether you are kind, brave, honest or faithful; what kind of relationships you formed......Most of us have clearer strategies for how to achieve career success than we do for how to develop a profound character."
The question he asked those attending Thursday's event was simple but thought provoking - "Am I investing in my accomplishments (resume virtues) or am I investing in how I will be remembered?"
Also addressing the crowd was Michael Addison with Appalachian Children's Home and pastor of New Hope Church. Addison said the perception of many in today's society is that people who are born into poverty must remain in poverty - an issue he deals with consistently in his job. He critiqued the current educational system that focused on promoting students from grade to grade without the educational substance they need for success.
"The educational system promoted the 'No Child Left Behind.' That was good, except they left the child out," he said. "I'm seeing 15, 16 and 17 year olds that can't read. They were promoted but they didn't have the skills they need."
Addison said that society makes many demands and that physiological needs such as water, food, shelter, sleep and clothing are essential but that human nurturing requires more.
"Meeting physical needs is not enough," he said. "The goal is to bring people to a place of self-actualization, a sense of belonging. When you do that, self esteem begins to rise. Just giving someone clothes or health care will not fix that."
Addison terms himself as a "hope dealer," inspiring children and people to make a difference in the world. He also displayed "The Success Sequence" that has been proven to be a stepping stone to rise from poverty toward success.
"First, graduate high school, then find meaningful work," he said. "That doesn't always mean college. There are plumbers who make $30 an hour and you don't need a four-year degree for that. Then the third is to wait until you are married to have children. That's not just a religious belief, it has been proven to be a factor in being more successful."
He also stressed the importance of being involved in charitable organizations as well as individual contributions to improve today's society.
"It's not about making a dollar - it's about making a difference," he said.
The program was accentuated with display booths by local charitable organizations who distributed information about the various programs. Some non-profit and community organizations were also present to inform the public on their mission and activities. Among those present were London Downtown, Make a Wish Foundation, Somerset Community College's technical and career programs, American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, The Laurel County Life Center, Upper Cumberland Community Foundation, the Laurel County Homecoming, London-Laurel County Tourism Commission and the World Chicken Festival, CASA of Knox and Laurel Counties, Inc,; Misfit Art Matters, Laurel County 4-H Club and the March of Dimes, which recently reopened a Somerset office to aid in the Corbin, London, and Somerset fundraising and annual March for Babies walk.
The local Leadership Collective is sponsored by the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce and offers quarterly luncheons with guest speakers on topics of interest for the community.
