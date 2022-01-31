The passing of London City Police Lt. Travis Hurley has the community mourning.
On Saturday, Hurley's cruiser was parked in front of the London City Police Department, draped with a black cloth but adorned with flowers and other tokens of appreciation and support.
The flag at London City Hall and Laurel County Courthouse are at half-mast, in honor of Hurley's contributions to the community over his 21 years as a London City Police officer. Hurley's picture and memorial is also posted on the London Community Center billboard.
Hurley retired at the rank of Lieutenant but returned from retirement to serve as a school resource officer. He contracted the coronavirus and spent several weeks at the University of Kentucky Medical Center until his death on Thursday. His body was escorted back to London by first responders around 4 a.m. Friday.
Funeral services were Monday at First Baptist Church of East Bernstadt, where Hurley was a member. Burial followed in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in East Bernstadt.
