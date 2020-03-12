The London Community Orchestra will present its spring concert at 7 p.m., March 14 at the First Baptist Church, 804 W. Fifth Street in London.
The orchestra will welcome spring with a program of light classics and original works that include: Bacchanale from the opera Sampson and Delilah by Camille Saint-Saëns; Fourth Movement of Symphony No.1 by Johannes Brahms; a medley of George Gershwin’s most popular melodies; and Pines of Rome by Ottorino Respighi.
The London Community Orchestra is composed of approximately 45 musicians from communities throughout southeastern and central Kentucky. They include students, amateurs and professionals. More information about the orchestra can be found online at lcoky.com or lcoky.org.
Come and celebrate the springtime with the London Community Orchestra.
Admission to the concert, which begins at 7 p.m., is $10.00. If you are 18 years old or under you may attend the concert free of charge. Tickets are available at the door.
