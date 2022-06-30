The pride of being an American is always the highlight of the annual London Community Orchestra's Patriotic Band Concert, which is set for Saturday, July 2.
The auditorium of First Baptist Church of London hosts a large crowd each year to hear the songs and watch video presentations to highlight the musical selections that depict the history and success of the United States of America.
Paying the highest tribute to those who have served in the military, the band performs the theme songs from each branch of the military — while those who served stand for recognition and tears form in the eyes of most patrons of the annual tribute.
Other selections will include traditional patriotic songs such as "The Stars and Stripes Forever," "This Is My Country," and "The Light Eternal" — a touching story of the sacrifice of four chaplains.
The annual concert is always a special event for performers and audience members. Approximately 70 instrumentalists from Laurel County, Southern and Eastern Kentucky will perform a variety of music that will appeal to all ages.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. Donations will be accepted to continue the programs of the Community Band and Community Orchestra. London is the sole community south of Lexington and north of Knoxville to host a Community Orchestra and Community Band.
The Patriotic Concert is the perfect venue to celebrate the freedom of our country, to thank our veterans, and to remember those who have fallen. The Patriotic Concert is a great way to kick off your July 4 celebrations.
The Community Band and Community Orchestra is under the direction of Jack Walker, a long time music educator in the Laurel County School System.
Jack Walker contributed to this article.
