On Saturday, Dec. 7, lift your spirits with the timeless songs and traditional carols delivered by the skilled musicians of the London Community Orchestra.
The program is at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 804 W. Fifth St., London. The Christmas Concert opens the London Community Orchestra's 2019-2020 season.
Featured soloists will be soprano, Amber Hannah, singing O Holy Night and White Christmas, and harpist, Carol Dupont, performing Silent Night.
The orchestra will perform other popular selections including Carol of the Bells and Glorious Sounds of Christmas, a fabulous medley of all-time classics of the holiday season.
Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for adults. If you are 17 or younger, you may attend the concert free of charge.
The 2019-2020 concert season will also include performances March 14, July 4 and August 8. Subscriptions are available and can be purchased on line at www.lcoky.org or talk to an orchestra board member selling tickets at the concert.
