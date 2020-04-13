Healthcare workers at Saint Joseph London were recognized for their continued dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday evening. Members of the community met at the Tractor Supply parking lot with their vehicles decorated with decorations and thank you messages. After assembling, the group caravanned to Saint Joseph, driving by while waving at the medical professionals. First responders were also in attendance. |
Photos by Dillan Combs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.