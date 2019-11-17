A Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at First United Methodist Church of London on Sunday, November 24, from 5-7 p.m. Churches contributing to the dinner include First Baptist, First Christian, First Presbyterian, St. William, East Bernstadt United Methodist, The Creek, and First United Methodist. The dinner is free to all, and will be held in the New Fellowship Hall in the lower level of First Methodist at 301 W. 5th Street in London. All are warmly welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.