The King James Version (KJV) in II Timothy 2:15 of the Bible describes the role that a Christian should adapt: "Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth."
That is the favorite verse of long-time Church of the Nazarene member Naomi Conaway.
And her faithfulness to her Lord and her church resulted in a special honor being presented to her on Sunday morning.
Conaway and her late husband Bob were involved in their church, with both serving on the board of trustees for many years. Naomi Conaway became the song leader in 1972 as well as Sunday School teacher for the younger crowd.
"Naomi took the children on trips to different places, to Shakertown and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee," said Interim Pastor Curt Napier. "She served as treasurer from 2007 until May of this year, has been a greeter for the services and is an awesome hostess."
Napier continued with the attributes that Conaway has brought to the church family, also reciting her favorite song.
"Her favorite song is 'When They Ring Those Golden Bells' and she is just an all around beautiful person," Napier continued. "She is the spirit of true light of the Lord."
With tears rolling down her cheeks, Conaway accepted a plaque from Napier and the church to honor her dedication and faithfulness.
"There are so many more people here who deserve this more than me," she said, choking back the tears.
But her service is what most remember, with that recognition being just one small token of appreciation. The honor was unbeknownst to Conaway, despite her grandson driving from Ohio to be present for Sunday morning's service.
The Conaways had previously participated in the church's Parade of Poinsettias, which allowed families to place a flower on the altar of the service as the first Sunday of Advent was recognized. The Conaways honored Bob Conaway and Ruth Conaway during that ceremony.
The Conaways were once the owners/operators of Conaways' Appliance off South Main Street. Bob Conaway passed away in 2001 and the business sold soon thereafter but still remains open to sell and service appliances such as refrigerators, freezers and stoves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.