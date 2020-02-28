Conduent in London will be laying off nearly 100 employees on or about April 25. Due to the nearing expiration of a client contract, the data-processing company will be letting go of 99 positions. These layoffs include:
— Two application and support engineer III positions
— One business analyst I position
— seven customer experience associate positions
— Two manager, delivery positions
— One senior manager, delivery position
— Two senior technician senior analyst I positions
— One supervisor, customer experience position
— Three supervisor, transaction processing positions
— One technology business analyst I position
— 79 transaction processing associates
"We remain committed to providing high-quality service and support during this transition," said Neil Franz, director of external communications at Conduent. "Every effort is being made to ensure that all employees are treated fairly. Employees are encouraged to pursue other opportunities with Conduent. We will also provide a separation package to all eligible employees."
Conduent employs more than 350 people in the Laurel County area.
