Construction is well underway in the county's newest industrial park on KY 1006, just off U.S. 25-South.
Greer Industrial Park now hosts a large water tower that will serve the industrial park and residents in the Lily community. The first building for the new industrial park is now completed and available for occupancy.
Currently the park is undergoing construction on its second business - JRD Systems. That construction consists of precast concrete walls that are shipped in on tractor-trailer flatbed trucks, unloaded by hooks attached to a crane and then lowered into place side by side. Construction on that facility began this week and the first two sides of the building are almost complete.
JRD Systems will bring 250 new jobs to the community when they are open for business in their new 200,000 square foot building.
