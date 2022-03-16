Emmalyn Kirby, 5, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2576 in London, sold Girl Scout cookies to donate to staff at Saint Joseph London. Emma sold 12 cases of cookies - or 144 boxes - in her "Cookies for Heroes" project to thank the Saint Joseph London team for taking good care of her mother, Rachel Kirby, a preschool teacher at Corbin Preschool Center, when she was a patient at the hospital. She delivered the cookies March 9 and presented them to John Yanes, Saint Joseph London president.
