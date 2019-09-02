COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Can't stop eating it salad

So, so very good to talk with you again; I know, it was a one-sided conversation, as I did all of the talking, but if you hadn't been here I would have been talking to myself....and that's a big "no-no" at my age!
I want to thank Mr. Bill Hanson, former publisher of The Sentinel-Echo who passed along my message, and Ms. Erin Cox, editor, for giving me one more chance at doing what I love.....talking recipes and reconnecting with all of you.
A lot has happened in my life since we last talked, as I know it has in yours. The weeks and years have slipped away from me and here I am - living "smack-dab" in the middle of those golden years they speak of.
We'll catch up on things in the next weeks and see what we can get into. Hope you'll send me your favorite recipes, as I am still the same old cookbook nut. I've tried to get rid of some of my books but I fail miserably. Now, I also copy dozens from the internet, push them down into my already full mixer bowl and copy more.
I try something new just about every day; maybe 1 out of 20 will be really good and the 19 rejects are quickly forgotten. I hope you will try this recipe; when I first saw it, I thought "that does not sound good". Seems like it was on Teena Weaver's post and I know she's a good cook, so I tried it and loved it.
Can't stop eating it salad
3 cups chopped Romaine lettuce (including spines)
1 celery stalks, chopped finely
1/2 yellow onion, chopped finely
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 tblsp. apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup sour cream
1-1/2 tsp. sugar
1/3 cup plus 1 tblsp. shredded Parmesan Cheese (maybe more)
fresh ground pepper
1/4 lb. bacon, fried crispy and crumbled
In a medium bowl, top lettuce with celery and onion (don't mix in). Mix mayonnaise with vinegar and drop spoonfuls over salad (don't mix in). Mix sour cream with sugar and drop over salad; spread to cover, sprinkle (lots of) parmesan cheese over dressing and grind lots of black pepper over the cheese. Make ahead, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. When ready to serve, crumble bacon on top and toss to evenly coat all. Teena, if this wasn't on your site, I apologize for the mistake. If people like it, all is well!
In closing, I must share a few words of wisdom. "A strong person is not the one who doesn't cry...a strong person is the one who quietly sheds tears for a moment; then picks up her (his) sword and fights again."
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
