With temperatures exceeding the 90-degree mark this week, many folks ventured beyond their air-conditioned homes and offices to find cooling relief.
Some made the trek to Levi Jackson Park pool, which is now open to the public. The kiddie pool and regular pool were both gaining occupancy on Tuesday afternoon as hot humid weather enveloped southeastern Kentucky.
After extensive repairs, the Levi Jackson Park pool is open from noon to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
