Corbin artist Sydney Adams takes the next step in her career with new EP

Sydney Adams, 22, is a singer/songwriter from Corbin releasing her debut EP, “Always Home to Me,” on July 12 on all streaming platforms.
Adams spent nine months working on her five-song project, and she’s ready to let it showcase all of her talents on her biggest platform yet. She said she pushed herself vocally on this project farther than she ever has before, and with this has come a new aura of confidence she’s unlocked that’s in turn made her a better singer and all-around performer.
“I’m just very excited to release something that is real country music and going even further, it’s real Kentucky-country music, and I think you’ll get that as soon as you listen to it,” Adams said.
Adams worked with Matt McQueen of Gem City Studios, one of the biggest up-and-coming producers in the area located out of Jellico, Tennessee. McQueen’s connections allowed Adams to work with many talented Nashville musicians she wouldn't have had the opportunity to collaborate with otherwise, like Smith Curry, who's played for Kid Rock before.
McQueen also helped her challenge herself in the studio, which helped lead to her increased confidence.
Adams said she believes the songs on “Always Home to Me” are representative of who she is as an artist, as some of the songs are perfected versions of works she wrote when she was as young as 16.
The music Adams grew up around has greatly influenced her sound and she wears these on her sleeve when making music in an interesting mix.
“My heritage here in Kentucky and through the Appalachian Mountains is extremely deep and strong and I’m very proud of that,” Adams said. “My mom is from Bell County and I grew up listening to coal camps songs and just anything in-between and what my mom listened to, which is soul music.”
Adams said she has been singing her entire life, but her career really got put into motion when her mom tricked her into singing in a competition in Bell County.
As she was walking off and other performers were coming on she was asked to play there again next year, and then she later found out she had won. This helped her realize how much potential she really had.
“Confidence was the biggest thing for me, but once I got over my stage fright, and even more recently I’m starting to come out of my shell a little bit more and realize what God-given talent I have,” Adams said.
Adams stays so busy it’s hard to imagine how she can balance everything in her life. She is a full-time student at Eastern Kentucky University who works part-time, all while performing gigs, recording songs, rehearsing, and writing music.
Adams said she wouldn't be able to do it without her parents who are always willing to drive her to gigs and remind her when her events are.
Adams believes this is the next big step in her career, and said she has put a lot of love and hard work into making the album.
Adams can be seen playing on July 13, the night after her EP comes out, at the Austin City Saloon in Corbin with a full band.
Adams will then be at the Rock Taphouse in Morehead on July 20, followed by playing at the Twisted Cork in Lexington on July 26. After this she will play on July 27 at the North Fork Music Festival in Hazard.
People can find Adams on social media at Sydney Adams Music on Facebook, @SydneyAliseAdams on Instagram and Sydney Adams on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.