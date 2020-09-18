LONDON — The city of Corbin has filed a lawsuit against the city of London in Laurel County Circuit Court, following a recent meeting by London’s City Council, in which the city voted on and passed the second reading of an ordinance that would see London annex two tracts of land near I-75’s exit 29.
London’s ordinance describes Tract 1 as an involuntary annexation of territory and says it is the territory in the right of way of I-75, the right of way of West Cumberland Gap Parkway and the right of way of KY Route 770.
The city of London proposes that the authority to annex is granted by KRS 81A.410(1), which provides that a city legislative body may extend the city’s boundaries to include any area: which is adjacent or contiguous to the city’s boundaries at the time the annexation proceeding is begun; and which by reason of population density, commercial, industrial, institutional, or governmental use of land, or subdivision of land, is urban in character or suitable for development for urban purposes without unreasonable delay.
The lawsuit says that Tract 1 does not meet the requirements for annexation set forth by Kentucky law because it isn’t adjacent to London’s current boundaries. It also states that even if the tract were adjacent, it remains unsuitable for annexation as it fails to serve a municipal purpose and fails to satisfy the requirements of KRS 81A.410.
It goes on to state that Tract 2 would only meet the adjacent or contiguous requirement once Tract 1 is annexed and argues that the annexation of Tract 2 must be delayed as a result.
“The annexation of Tract 1 is a ruse designed to artificially extend London’s boundaries to Tract 2,” reads the lawsuit. “This is a classic, and prohibited, corridor annexation.”
Tract 1 would expand London's boundaries nine miles down I-75, until it reaches the boundaries of Tract 2. In total, the two tracts would expand London’s boundaries by 639 acres of property, with 85 percent of it representing undeveloped territory along I-75.
And while KRS 81A.410(3) allows for a city to annex multiple tracts of land simultaneously, it may only do so if both tracts are adjacent to the city’s boundaries at that time, but are not adjacent to one another. Therefore, even if both Tract 1 and 2 were adjacent to London’s boundaries, the lawsuit says that because both tracts are adjacent to one another, this voids London from simultaneously annexing both.
The ordinance describes Tract 2 as voluntary annexation with G&M Oil Company, who owns property located at the intersection of I-75 and US 25E. The company had filed an irrevocable request for annexation into the city of London in June and had sent two previous letters making the request; one in August 2012 and again in April of last year.
However, the lawsuit points out that while the aforementioned Kentucky statue does permit voluntary annexations when a company owner requests it, it does not excuse the fact that G&M’s property is located nine miles south of the city of London’s southern most border and thus cannot be described as adjacent or contiguous with the city’s existing boarders.
The lawsuit also says that because Tract 1 is an involuntary annexation, the city of London is required to provide public notice of the annexation and that a final action to annex the territory cannot take place until after a 60-day protest period, which would begin following the second reading of the ordinance. The city did not do so, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit states that a controversy exists because London failed to notify Corbin of the proposed annexation of Tract 1 which houses utility infrastructure for water and sewer services, which is owned by the City of Corbin.
It then quotes KRS 81A.427 (3) which directs a city proposing annexation of a property with utility infrastructure owned by a different city to send a notice of the proposed annexation to mayor of the city who owns said infrastructure no later than 14 days prior to meeting of which the second reading of the ordinance will be read.
“Such notice was not provided to Corbin by London,” the lawsuit claims.
The lawsuit was filed by Patrick Hughes and Danyel Rickman of Dressman Benzinger LaVelle PSC of Crestview Hills, Kentucky.
