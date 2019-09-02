Corbin man arrested after found driving motorized cart while intoxicated

LAUREL COUNTY — A Corbin man was arrested Friday after Laurel County Sheriff's Office found him driving a motorized Walmart cart and determined he was under the influence.
Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. John Inman along with Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Gary Mehler and his K-9 "Edge”, and CSO Judy Morgan arrested Steve A. Eaton, age 39, of Corbin at about 11:39 p.m.
The arrest occurred at apartments off Felts School Road in southern Laurel County after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a intoxicated subject driving a Walmart motorized cart near apartments there.
Upon arrival at the scene deputies said they found Eaton on the Walmart cart and conducted an investigation determining he was under the influence. In addition, following further investigation deputies determined Eaton had allegedly taken a total of 10 pushcarts, five from Walmart, three from Kroger and two from the Dollar Tree.
Eaton was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and theft by unlawful taking. He was also charged on a Knox District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place and contempt of court.
Eaton was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
