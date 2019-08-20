Corbin man arrested in connection to wife’s death  

A Corbin man was arrested Friday after being formally charged by a Laurel County grand jury in connection to his wife’s death stemming from a November 2018 traffic crash in which he was driving while under the influence, according to law enforcement.
Joshua Allen Stopher, 38, was named in a six-count indictment for charges that allegedly occurred Nov. 9, 2018.
Count one of the indictment charges Stopher with second-degree manslaughter.
Count two of the indictment charges Stopher with second-degree assault.
Count three of the indictment charges Stopher with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
Count four of the indictment charges Stopher with driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended.
Count five of the indictment charges Stopher with failure of non-owner operator to maintain required automobile insurance.
Count six of the indictment charges Stopher with second-degree persistent felony offender.
On the date listed in the indictment, law enforcement says Stopher was operating a vehicle traveling along US 25 near London when he struck another vehicle. As a result of the crash, his wife, Charity Stopher, sustained fatal injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, identified in the indictment as Edward Hammack, was also injured during the crash.
Joshua Stopher was not arrested at the time of the incident, but was placed in custody Friday following his indictment. He currently remains jailed in the Laurel County Correctional Center under a $50,000 cash bond.
He is currently set to appear in Laurel Circuit Court for arraignment on Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
Others indicted Friday and their charges include:
Joshua Robert Harness, 31, of Corbin: seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - second offense.
Michael Shane Lewis, 53, of Manchester: first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, disregarding a traffic control device, reckless driving.
John Lee Schell Jr., 50, of London: first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender.
Brandon Timothy Senters, 36, of London: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - fourth offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, failure to wear a seat belt, second-degree persistent felony offender.
Ralph Martin Brown, 46, of London: two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - third offense, all terrain vehicle violation, failure to wear a helmet, second-degree persistent felony offender.
David Andrew Hutton, 25, of Corbin: first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - second offense, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, speeding, reckless driving, second-degree persistent felony offender.
Jessie James Blanton, 29, of McKee: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Joseph Ray Middleton (AKA Joey Middleton), 40, of Gray: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking of the value of less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender.
Marlow Paul Baker, 34, of Corbin: two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespass.
Dione Kevin Napier, 57, of Paris: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - fourth offense, operating a vehicle with no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required automobile insurance, failure to wear a seat belt, leaving the scene of an accident, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, first-degree persistent felony offender.
Kendall Faye Garland, 27, of London: two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Layla Marie Fehr, 25, of London: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Tyler Morgan, 23, of London: first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth Wayne Taylor, 32, of London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree persistent felony offender.
Charles Lee Hensley, 39, of Corbin: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Danny Ray Nevels, 57, of Corbin: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Brandi Jo Miller (AKA Brandi Jo Collins), 34, of East Bernstadt: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Stephanie Teonna Allen, 36, of Louisville: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Susie Scalf, 44, of London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender.
Donte Brown, 30, of Charleston, South Carolina: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender.
John Henry Cornett Jr., 42, of Lily: first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest.
James Douglas Benge, 34, of London: receiving stolen firearms, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to signal.
Junior Wayne Asher (AKA Junior Cantrell), 49, of London: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender.
James Holeman Smith, 36, of Manchester: prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, third-degree sodomy, first-degree persistent felony offender.
William Richard Hall, 36, of Corbin: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Michael Boyd Smallwood, 37, of London: theft of a firearm.
Edward Ray Clark, 31, of Corbin: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
Jordan James Ball, 32, of Williamsburg: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender.
William Monroe Murphy, 50, of Corbin: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender.
Verquez McCollumb Williams, 31, of South Bend, Indiana: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more, fraudulent use of a debit or credit card over $10,000 within six months.
Henderson Leon Day III, 39, of London: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Day was also named in a second, separate indictment for charges of receiving stolen firearm.
Anthony Joseph Popejoy, 39, of Corbin: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender.
Popejoy was also named in a second, separate indictment for charges of first-degree burglary, receiving stolen firearm, receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to wear a seatbelt, second-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Jonathan Dewayne House, 47, of Lily: first-degree burglary.
Alecia Beth Rains, 35, of Corbin: first-degree burglary, receiving stolen firearm, receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
Anthony W. Shepherd, 28, of London: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
Mark A. Felts, 54, of Corbin: third-degree sodomy.
James Andrew Cobb, 44, of Manchester: flagrant non-support, second-degree persistent felony offender.
Christopher William Burke, 42, of Bowling Green: flagrant non-support, second-degree persistent felony offender.
James William Wayne Pennington, 34, of London: failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Wanda Burk, 39, of Rockholds: flagrant non-support.
Charles Scott, 38, of Barbourville: flagrant non-support.
Amy N. Fultz, 31, of Manchester: flagrant non-support.
Kimberly R. Bennett Sizemore, 34, of London: flagrant non-support.
Kristi Lynn Henson, 40, of Manchester: flagrant non-support.
Daniel Ryan Tatum, 34, of Corbin: flagrant non-support.
Tatum was also named in a second, separate indictment for charges of flagrant non-support.
Jamie Clontz, 40, of London: flagrant non-support.
Clontz was also named in a second, separate indictment for charges of flagrant non-support.
Pamela Hensley, 36, of Lily: flagrant non-support.
Jennifer L. Frazier, 40, of Williamsburg: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Frazier was also named in a second, separate indictment for charges of theft of a firearm and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Austin Durkin, 21, of London: first-degree bail jumping.
